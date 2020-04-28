NAU Roundup: Virtual platform for Louie's Awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The seventh annual Louie's Awards went virtual Monday night as the Northern Arizona University Athletics Department and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee honored the best of the best for the 2019-20 year.

For the second year in a row, the winners were first nominated by coaches before all athletics staff and SAAC representatives had the opportunity to vote for the awardees.

Award nominees were in consideration for the fall 2019 and winter 2020 seasons in addition to the spring 2019 season for men's and women's tennis, men's and women's outdoor track and field, and golf.

Senior distance runner Tyler Day and junior diver Jenny Cheetham were selected as the male and female athletes of the year following historic seasons.

Day broke the American collegiate record in the men's 5,000-meter run during the indoor season and was a double-qualifier for the NCAA championships in the 3K and 5K. Day was named the National Men's Track Athlete of the Year at the conclusion of the season.

Meanwhile, Cheetham became the first women's diver in program history to earn All-American honors after becoming just the third diver to qualify for the NCAA championships on the 1-meter springboard.