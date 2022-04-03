NAU ROUNDUP: Track and field finds success in Stanford

The Northern Arizona distance squad records topped Big Sky, West Region, and NCAA times on Friday night at the Stanford Invitational.

Abdihamid Nur and Jessa Hanson competed in the men's and women's 10,000-meter invitational races, respectively running 28:17.33 and 33:13.14. Both Nur and Hanson became the fastest in the conference, while Nur now ranks second in the region and sixth in the nation this season. Hanson sits fourth in the region, and seventh in the NCAA.

Meanwhile, George Kusche (13:39), Theo Quax (13:41) and Brodey Hasty (13:42) recorded high-ranking times as well, with Kusche earning 11th in the NCAA and first in the Big Sky, Quax becoming 14th in the NCAA and third in the conference and Hasty earning 15th in the nation and fourth in the Big Sky this season.

Jack Shea (13:56), Cael Grotenhuis (14:02), Aldo Marquez (14:12), and Caleb Easton (14:18) followed close behind, respectively ranking sixth, eighth, ninth, and 10th in the Big Sky. Shea currently sits 21st on the west regional qualifying list as well.

As for the women, Elise Stearns (15:55), Jesselyn Bries (16:14), Bryn Morley (16:19) and Annika Reiss (16:21) swept the top-four slots of the women's Big Sky 5Km, also becoming eighth, 11th, 12th and 13th in the region this season.

The Lumberjacks will be back on the track next weekend for the Arizona State Sun Angel Classic.

Men's tennis

The Lumberjacks fell 4-3 to the Montana State Bobcats in the first match of the weekend in Bozeman, Montana.

In a heartbreaking one-point defeat, the team drops to 14-8 on the season and 2-2 in Big Sky Conference.

The Lumberjacks started off the match with the doubles point win as Eban Straker-Meads and Facundo Tumosa won their court one match 6-3, followed by Daniel Dillon and Maciej Ziomber bringing in the court three win, 6-3.

The Lumberjacks dropped their No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches as Tumosa lost his match on court one to MSU's Daan Van Dijk, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6. Straker-Meads fell in a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 match on court two.

Alex Groves suffered his second loss of the season at the No. 5 position in a 7-6 (10-8), 6-1 matchup, followed by a Dani Torres loss at the No. 6 position, 6-2, 6-1.

Bringing in singles wins for the Lumberjacks, Ziomber secured the 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 win for NAU at the No. 4 position. Dominik Buzonics earned the win at the No. 3 position with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 victory.

Ziomber improved his overall singles record to 15-5, while Buzonics improved to 12-9 with the wins for the Jacks.

NAU will be back on the courts Sunday when they take on Montana in Missoula, Montana.

