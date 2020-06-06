NAU Roundup: Shelton, Avdalovic participate in Men's Basketball Captains Academy

Northern Arizona men’s basketball captains Cameron Shelton and Luke Avdalovic participated in the sixth Men’s Basketball Captains Academy hosted last month. The Captains Academy, hosted by Athletes in Action, is geared toward collegiate men’s basketball captains and emerging leaders.
Shelton and Avdalovic, who will be entering their junior and redshirt junior seasons respectively this fall, were among a group of 89 captains from 49 different universities who participated in the three-day virtual academy in May.
“They did a really good job adapting (the academy) online through Zoom,” Avdalovic said. “It was really cool to be surrounded by guys who had the same mindset as me. They were guys who not only wanted to be better on the court, but off the court as well, for their teammates. It was easy to be in this group setting and take away a lot from it.”
The Academy is normally head in Xenia, Ohio, at the Athletes in Action World Headquarters, but was held virtually this year.
After receiving the invitation from assistant coach Tyler Ojanen, both Shelton and Avdalovic were quick to jump at the opportunity to grow their leadership skills as captains -- a role they both take seriously.
“I’ve always seen myself as a leader on the team, so I didn’t feel I had to make too big of a jump when I was named captain because I always try to exemplify leadership qualities,” Shelton said. “Being named captain was really special to me because Coach Burcar had tremendous faith in me. I really tried to step up and elevate what I was already doing.”
“It’s a big responsibility and I need to step up and do the best to my ability,” Avdalovic added. “It means Coach really trusts me and hopefully that means the team trusts me. I don’t want to let them down.”
The student-athletes were broken up into groups of 8-10 to engage in leadership case studies and practice implementing leadership principles with their peers. The purpose of the academy is to equip, empower and encourage student-athletes to be competent, confident and effective team leaders.
Shelton cited conflict resolution as one of his main takeaways, while Avdalovic noted selflessness being an important quality he took away from the experience.
In addition to the group sessions, the student-athletes also learned from a number of guest speakers including David Nurse, an NBA life optimization coach, and Clark Kellogg, of CBS Sports. Trey Moses, the 2020 NCAA Inspiration Award winner and alum of the Captains Academy, also led a special breakout session regarding mental health. Topics included leading in times of adversity and the pressures college athletes are facing during the pandemic.
Shelton and Avdalovic were the two only players from the Big Sky Conference and the state of Arizona who participated in the Captains Academy.
