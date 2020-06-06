NAU Roundup: Shelton, Avdalovic participate in Men's Basketball Captains Academy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Northern Arizona men’s basketball captains Cameron Shelton and Luke Avdalovic participated in the sixth Men’s Basketball Captains Academy hosted last month. The Captains Academy, hosted by Athletes in Action, is geared toward collegiate men’s basketball captains and emerging leaders.

Shelton and Avdalovic, who will be entering their junior and redshirt junior seasons respectively this fall, were among a group of 89 captains from 49 different universities who participated in the three-day virtual academy in May.

“They did a really good job adapting (the academy) online through Zoom,” Avdalovic said. “It was really cool to be surrounded by guys who had the same mindset as me. They were guys who not only wanted to be better on the court, but off the court as well, for their teammates. It was easy to be in this group setting and take away a lot from it.”

The Academy is normally head in Xenia, Ohio, at the Athletes in Action World Headquarters, but was held virtually this year.

After receiving the invitation from assistant coach Tyler Ojanen, both Shelton and Avdalovic were quick to jump at the opportunity to grow their leadership skills as captains -- a role they both take seriously.