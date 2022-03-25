NAU ROUNDUP: Men's tennis avoids shutout loss to 40th-ranked Huskies in Vegas

The Northern Arizona men's tennis team fell to the 40th-ranked Washington Huskies on Thursday afternoon, 6-1, in Las Vegas.

Doubles play showed a slow start for Northern Arizona as it dropped matches on courts one and three. Eban Straker-Meads and Facundo Tumosa lost 6-3, followed by Daniel Dillon and Maciej Ziomber dropping their match, 6-4.

Dominik Buzonics and Alex Groves were down 5-4 on court two before the match was retired to move on to singles play.

It was the final nonconference match of the season for the Lumberjacks.

Straker-Meads battled at the No. 2 position, forcing three sets against Ewen Lumsden. Straker-Meads earned the 6-4 first-set win, followed by a tough 6-7 second-set loss, and he lost the tiebreaker.

Dani Torres took his first set, 6-4 win, before falling 7-5 in the second set, and 6-3 in the third at the No. 6 position. Groves secured the Lumberjacks' lone point of the match in thrilling fashion with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 victory at No. 5.

Tumosa dropped his match at the No. 1 position to Jack Davis in straight sets. Buzonics faced a tough loss at the No. 3 position to Han-Chih Lin, falling in straight sets. Ziomber suffered a loss at the No. 4 position to Cesar Bouchelaghem.

The Lumberjacks have six regular-season matches left on the schedule and are set to host the University of Idaho Vandals in Flagstaff on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Track and field

After receiving pre-season votes, Northern Arizona's Abdihamid Nur, the USTFCCCA Men's Track Athlete of the Year, has officially been added to The Bowerman Men's Watch List.

Since The Bowerman originated in 2009, three Northern Arizona men have been named to the watch list, including Tyler Day (2020), Diego Estrada (2013) and David McNeill (2010).

Football

Arriving in Flagstaff with nearly 10 years of coaching experience, Kenji Jackson joins the Lumberjacks as the program's safeties and nickel backs coach.

Jackson spent the past two seasons as a defensive analyst with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Working under Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom, Jackson was reunited with one of his coaches during his playing career at Missouri.

From December 2014 to January 2020, Jackson coached safeties for the Missouri State Bears while also assisting with special teams. A native of Mansfield, Texas, and a graduate of Mansfield High School, Jackson recruited the Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston areas for Missouri State.

Jackson began his coaching career at his alma mater in August 2012, serving as a recruiting graduate assistant for the Missouri Tigers for 10 months before shifting to a defensive quality control assistant for a year under the head coach he played for, Gary Pinkel. Playing in 51 games for the Tigers from 2008 to 2011, Jackson finished with 183 tackles and seven interceptions at Missouri.

A standout defensive back, Jackson started at safety for two seasons and was named a team captain during his senior year. Earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in his final season, Jackson was also named the program's Inspirational Player of the Year in 2011. During his playing career, Jackson played in four bowl games with the Tigers reaching the Big 12 championship game in 2008.

After departing Missouri in 2014, Jackson spent a season as a defensive graduate assistant coach for Northwestern under longtime Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald, working with the team's defensive backs, before moving on to Missouri State.

Jackson spent time in rookie minicamp with both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals before shifting his focus to coaching in 2012. During his coaching career, Jackson earned a master's degree in education from Missouri and a master's in sports administration from Northwestern.

