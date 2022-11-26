NAU ROUNDUP: Men's basketball to play pair at home

After two road games and a break for Thanksgiving, the Northern Arizona men's basketball team returns home this week to host Abilene Christian and Ottawa.

The Lumberjacks play the Wildcats on Sunday and the Ottawa Spirit on Tuesday at Rolle Activity Center.

Northern Arizona is 2-5 after falling to No. 4 Texas and UTRGV last week at the Leon Black Classic in Edinburg, Texas. The Lumberjacks are undefeated at home so far this season with wins over Benedictine Mesa and UC Santa Barbara.

Northern Arizona held the Longhorns to just 23 points in the second half and was led by Xavier Fuller with a season-high 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. Fuller added 11 points against UTRGV, a game in which the Lumberjacks led 41-35 at the half. The game had 17 lead changes and eight ties, and was decided by a 10-0 run by the Vaqueros with under three minutes to go.

Nik Mains scored 22 points in the win, moving up to ninth all-time on Northern Arizona's career three-pointer list.

Northern Arizona has two players who are averaging in double figures in scoring in Jalen Cone (11.7) and Liam Lloyd (10.1). Carson Towt leads the Lumberjacks in rebounds (9), assists (3.1), blocks (0.6) and steals (1.3) per game. As a team, Northern Arizona is averaging 69.6 points per game and shooting 40.6% from the field. The Lumberjacks are shooting 31.6% behind the arc and averaging 8.4 triples per game. They also pull down an average of 37 rebounds per game.

Sunday will be the first-ever meeting between Northern Arizona and Abilene Christian, which is a member of the Western Athletic Conference and currently sits at 2-4 overall. The Wildcats have lost three straight games -- all in the Vegas 4. Cameron Steele is the lone Wildcat to average double-digit scoring with 11.3 points per game, and he's a 48.9% shooter from the field with 12 3s-pointers so far this season made. Tobias Cameron is the team leader in rebounds (5.2) and Ja'Sean Jackson paces the offense with 3.2 assists per game. Immanuel Allen leads the team with 1 block per contest and Damien Daniels adds 1.2 steals.

Ottawa is an NAIA member out of the Golden State Athletic Conference and currently sits at 5-2 overall. The Spirit also have a win over Benedictine Mesa, 78-70. This is the first meeting between Northern Arizona and Ottawa -- which is Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar's alma mater.

Women's basketball

While the competition at the Paradise Jam's Reef Tournament picked up on Friday, Northern Arizona women's basketball held strong.

Leading by as much as seven points in the first quarter, Northern Arizona kept the pressure on the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas. Still holding a lead 17 minutes into the game, the Lumberjacks ultimately fell 93-80 to the Wildcats, who closed out the game with a nine-point advantage in the second half.

Like the Thanksgiving loss to Arkansas, Northern Arizona shot well from the field, finishing at 47.5% and 40% from 3-point range, but struggled with turnovers and fouls.

Kansas State finished 28 of 39 from the free-throw line, beating out Northern Arizona by 24 attempts and 16 makes. There was foul trouble for a handful of Lumberjacks, including starters Regan Schenck, Montana Oltrogge, Sophie Glancey and Nyah Moran. Both Schenck and Nyah Moran fouled out of the game while Glancey and Oltrogge finished with four fouls apiece, as did Olivia Moran.

Schenck and Nyah Moran tied for the team high at 15 points, with both players hitting multiple 3s.

Schenck is now just 26 points away from 1,000 in her Lumberjacks career while Rodabaugh moved into 10th all-time with 115 career 3s made.

Nyah Moran finished 3-of-8 shooting from outside, followed by 2 of 4 by Schenck, 2 of 5 from Oltrogge and 2 of 7 from Rodabaugh. The Lumberjacks have now hit 10 or more 3s in four of their past five games.

Northern Arizona was set to conclude its three-game stay at the Paradise Jam on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers.