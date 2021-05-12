NAU Roundup: Madison Montgomery named to All-West Region First Team

Northern Arizona junior Madison Montgomery, one of the most proficient goal-scorers in the country this season, was honored on the United Soccer Coaches Division I Women's All-West Region First Team on Tuesday.
Montgomery, a native of Colorado Springs, is the eighth Lumberjack to earn All-Region honors and the first since Carly Gamble garnered a third-team nod following the 2018 season.
Montgomery was voted the Big Sky Conference Co-Offensive Most Valuable Player and to the All-Big Sky First Team at the conclusion of the spring regular season. By virtue of her conference-leading 17 points (eight goals, one assist in the regular season), Montgomery also earned the Golden Boot Award, becoming the third recipient in program history.
The junior's ninth goal of the season was the lone goal in Northern Arizona's 1-0 conference tournament semifinal victory over Idaho, propelling the Lumberjacks into their first championship final appearance since 2016 and her to a spot on the All-Tournament list.
Montgomery's nine goals are tied for 26th in the country. Scoring nine goals across nine matches, Montgomery also is tied for fifth nationally in goals per game at one. Four of Montgomery's goals were game-winners, tying for 10th in the country, while is also top 50 in points (19).
Entering her senior season in the fall, Montgomery is seventh all-time in program history with 16 career goals and tied for 10th with 36 career points. She is a two-time All-Big Sky honoree with a second-team selection in 2019 to go with her first team honor this spring.
Montgomery was one of three All-Region selections, with Montana's Claire Howard and Taylor Hansen joining her on the first-team roll call.
Track and field
The Lumberjacks will return to the conference outdoor track and field championship meet for the first time in two years this week in Ogden, Utah.
Multi-events are scheduled to take place Wednesday and Thursday, and the rest of the team competition will commence Friday and Saturday.
Entering the season as Big Sky favorites, the NAU men and women both look to regain their respective team titles, with their most recent conference championship sweep taking place in 2018.
Since 2010, the Lumberjack men have claimed six outdoor titles and are in pursuit of their 23rd team championship, and the Lumberjack women have claimed three of the past four Big Sky outdoor titles and seek their 12th team trophy.
Freshman Madeline Wilson will kick off the conference meet for the Lumberjacks as she competes in the women's heptathlon. It will be Wilson's first time competing in the women's heptathlon at the championship meet.
The sprints crew currently contains 17 athletes ranked in Big Sky scoring position, with 10 of those athletes competing on the women's side.
Senior Jada Jackson is slated to score in both the women's 100-meter and 200m dashes, as she respectively ranks second and seventh in those events.
Fellow senior sprinter Miracle Onyemaobi ranks second in the women's 200m as well as in the women's 400m. Running the women's 400m as well is junior Melanie Loff, who holds the current top time in the event.
Freshman Kiana Kai will run both hurdles events, and she is expected to pick up points in the 100 and 400m races, as she is ranked fourth and second, respectively.
The women's relay teams are also ranked highly, with their 4x100m crew currently third in the conference and their 4x400m group sitting at the top of the Big Sky entering the weekend.
There are seven men's sprinters ranked in scoring position for the Lumberjacks.
The men's 4x400m relay ranks sixth in the league and the 4x100m race is third.
Junior David Dunlap will compete in the men's 100 and 200m dashes. Dunlap currently ranks fourth and second in these respective events.
In the 400m, senior Erick Thompson occupies the eighth slot in the league.
The men should also earn some points from the hurdling events, in which senior Carter Bracken is ranked fourth in the men's 110m hurdles and third in the 400m hurdles.
Meanwhile, the jumps squad owns 10 conference scoring positions, with six women's marks and four men's marks.
The women's triple jump team currently ranks 11th in the nation, with three women holding top conference positions. Freshman Courtney Weisenberger and junior Jenna Figueroa are tied for third place while freshman Kenashalee Kerr sits at sixth in the rankings.
Women's long jump also features three NAU women in the top eight, with freshman Lily Margolis ranking third, while Kerr and Weisenberger hold fourth and sixth respectively.
On the men's side, freshman Mitchell Effing currently holds the third-best mark in the men's long jump and triple jump. Freshman Jack Normand will also be competing in the men's triple jump and high jump. Normand ranks seventh in both events.
The Lumberjack men currently own 15 scoring slots, while the women hold 10 heading into the outdoor championships this week when it comes to distance.
Senior Ryan Lanley will compete in the men's 800m and he currently ranks first in the Big Sky. Freshman Kang Nyoak and junior Theo Quax will also run 800m, ranked second and sixth respectively.
As for the 1500m, the NAU men hold five of the top-eight scoring slots entering the meet. Senior Luis Grijalva sits atop the leaderboard, with senior Cade Burks in third, freshman Abdihamid Nur in fourth, Quax in sixth and freshman Caleb Easton in seventh. Grijlava and Nur were both awarded Big Sky Men's Track Athlete of the Week earlier this season.
The Lumberjacks also fill up the 5000m list, with six men in the top-eight. Freshman Nico Young owns the top position in the event, and Nur ranks second, Grijalva sits third, senior Blaise Ferro ranks fourth, sophomore Brodey Hasty is sixth and freshman Santiago Prosser is seventh; Young was also awarded Big Sky Men's Track Athlete of the Week this season after setting the Junior-American record in the men's 5000-meter race.
The men's 10,000m run features junior Ryan Raff, currently eighth in conference rankings, as well as Hasty, Prosser, Easton and senior Aldo Marquez -- who have yet to compete in the event this season.
On the women's side, Loff will also compete in the women's 800m alongside freshman Maggi Congdon; the two are ranked first and second respectively in the conference.
As for the 1500m, junior Taryn O'Neill, along with seniors Jeralyn Poe, and Hannah Behunin are ranked second, third and sixth respectively. O'Neill and Poe were both awarded Big Sky Women's Track Athlete of the Week earlier this season.
The women's 5000m rankings also houses four Lumberjack women. O'Neill ranks first, Poe holds second, senior Mikayla Malaspina ranks seventh and junior Jessa Hanson ranks eighth.
Malaspina will also compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase, in which she ranks fourth this season, as well as the women's 10,000m -- which she has yet to record a time for this season.
Senior Delaney Rasmussen will also run with Malaspina in the women's 10,000m. Rasmussen will also be attempting this race for the first time this season as well.
The Lumberjack throwers occupy 19 scoring positions, with the men holding 10 and the women entering the meet with nine.
Ranked second in the men's shot put and the discus, senior Parker Joens leads the Lumberjacks in both events. Joens was also awarded Big Sky Men's Field Athlete of the Week three times this season and is the defending champion in shot put. Men's shot put will also feature senior Nicholas Coghill, sophomore Jake Arnold, and freshman Parker Bays -- who respectively rank third, sixth and eighth in the conference.
As for men's discus, freshmen CJ McMullen and Jay Neilsen, and sophomore Will Beaudry are ranked fifth, sixth, and seventh respectively.
Beaudry, ranked fourth, will also compete in the men's hammer throw with senior Jacob Kaufman who is currently ranked sixth in the Big Sky.
On the women's side, freshman Alaina Diggs, junior Matilde Roe and freshman Carly Watts are slated to compete in the shot put. Diggs ranks first, Roe sits third, and Watts ranks fifth in the Big Sky.
Diggs and Roe were also awarded Big Sky Women's Field Athlete of the Week earlier this season.
At the 2019 Big Sky Outdoor Championships, Roe was honored as the Most Valuable Female Athlete, as she scored 24 points for the Lumberjack women.
Roe will also be competing in the women's discus with Watts. Roe is ranked first in the conference. Watts is fifth.
Additionally, Roe, ranked third, will throw the javelin alongside freshman Eniko Sara, who is currently ranked second.
Women's hammer throw will feature freshmen Kimberly Buchanan and McKenna Chaney. The two hold third and eighth in the conference respectively.