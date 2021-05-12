NAU Roundup: Madison Montgomery named to All-West Region First Team

Northern Arizona junior Madison Montgomery, one of the most proficient goal-scorers in the country this season, was honored on the United Soccer Coaches Division I Women's All-West Region First Team on Tuesday.

Montgomery, a native of Colorado Springs, is the eighth Lumberjack to earn All-Region honors and the first since Carly Gamble garnered a third-team nod following the 2018 season.

Montgomery was voted the Big Sky Conference Co-Offensive Most Valuable Player and to the All-Big Sky First Team at the conclusion of the spring regular season. By virtue of her conference-leading 17 points (eight goals, one assist in the regular season), Montgomery also earned the Golden Boot Award, becoming the third recipient in program history.

The junior's ninth goal of the season was the lone goal in Northern Arizona's 1-0 conference tournament semifinal victory over Idaho, propelling the Lumberjacks into their first championship final appearance since 2016 and her to a spot on the All-Tournament list.

Montgomery's nine goals are tied for 26th in the country. Scoring nine goals across nine matches, Montgomery also is tied for fifth nationally in goals per game at one. Four of Montgomery's goals were game-winners, tying for 10th in the country, while is also top 50 in points (19).