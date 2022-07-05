NAU Roundup: Kocourkova, Chekalina repeat as WGCA All-American Scholars

For the second straight year, Aleksandra Chekalina and Elle Kocourkova represented the Northern Arizona golf team on the Women's Golf Coaches Association's All-American Scholar list, the organization announced Tuesday.

One of the toughest scholar teams to qualify for in all of college athletics, golfers must hold a minimum of a 3.50 cumulative GPA to earn a spot on the list.

With her fourth career WGCA All-American Scholar honor, Kocourkova joined Ali Carter and Stephanie Kim as the only Lumberjacks golfers in program history to earn four such awards.

Meanwhile, Chekalina's honor is the second of her career.

Kocourkova, the 2021-22 Golden Eagle Co-Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, completed her degree in May in hotel and restaurant management with a 3.84 GPA. She concluded her career on the course by landing on the Big Sky All-Conference First Team, posting her finest season. She ranked second on the team with a career-low scoring average of 74.76 and earned medalist honors at Northern Arizona's Red Rocks tournament.

Chekalina, also a hotel and restaurant management major, carries a 3.52 cumulative GPA. Chekalina was voted to the All-Conference Third Team after averaging 76.50 per round while playing in all 11 season tournaments. Her best finish came at the Bobcat Desert Classic, where she tied for 10th individually before tying for 18th at the Big Sky championship tourney the following week.

In total, 1,485 women's collegiate golfers were recognized with the prestigious academic honor this year by the WGCA.

