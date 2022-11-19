NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country men's team wins NCAA championship for three-peat

The Northern Arizona cross country teams had an extremely successful day at the NCAA national championship meet Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where the men's squad won its third consecutive national title and the women had their best finish since 2007 with a sixth-place finish.

It's the fourth time in program history that both crews placed in the top 10, and the first time both placed in the top six.

The men claimed their sixth title in the past seven years, scoring the low of 83 points along with Oklahoma State but winning the tiebreaker.

Nico Young and Drew Bosley took an early lead for the Lumberjacks in the men's 8K race, breaking off from the pack with Stanford’s Charles Hicks. Ultimately, Young was runner-up with a time of 28:44.5, and Bosley finished close behind in third in 28:55.9.

It was the second time in school history that Lumberjacks runners went 2-3. In 2017, Matthew Baxter finished second with Tyler Day in third en route to winning the team title. Young became the third Northern Arizona male distance runner to place second at the national meet, along with David McNeill getting silver in 2009 and Baxter's performance.

Santiago Prosser played an important role in the Lumberjacks' victory, finishing ninth with a time of 29:19.5. Brodey Hasty ran a time of 29:27.2 to take 25th place, with George Kusche finishing 39th while running a 29:34.9.

All five Northern Arizona scorers earned All-American honors. Young and Bosley both got their third All-American honors, with Hasty and Kusche earning their second.

Also running but not scoring were Ryan Raff and Colin Sahlman. Raff produced his national championships finish in his last race as a Lumberjack. He placed 88th with a time of 30:08.6. Raff has now been a member of four title teams while at Northern Arizona, running in 2018, 2020 and 2021. Sahlman finished 151st in his first national race appearance, running a time of 30:37.0.

Third-ranked BYU finished third, with No. 1 Stanford taking fourth place.

The women also had a strong race, earning their second-best finish in both school history and Big Sky Conference history. Elise Stearns led the Lumberjacks once again, finishing fourth with a time of 19:43.9 on the 5K course for her first All-American nod. Annika Reiss came next for the Lumberjacks, placing 47th with a time of 20:16.0. Jesselyn Bries took 67th place with a time of 20:24.1, while Bryn Morley finished 95th with a time of 20:36.6. Alexis Kebbe rounded out the scoring for her team, coming in at 99th with a time of 20:37.2.

Also running were Taryn O’Neill and Meagan Van Pelt. O’Neill ran a time of 20:39.9 to finish 106th, while Van Pelt placed 112th with a time of 20:42.8.

The women scored a total of 257 points. North Carolina State, which recently received a commitment from Flagstaff High School's Mia Hall, won the title.