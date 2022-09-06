 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NAU ROUNDUP

NAU Roundup: Bosley named cross country athlete of week

NAU

Northern Arizona University's two-time All-American, Drew Bosley, has been named the Big Sky Conference's first cross country athlete of the week for the 2022 season.

The Lumberjacks opened their season over the weekend at the 42nd annual George Kyte Classic at Buffalo Park, scoring only 15 points to secure a win against Arizona, Grand Canyon and Utah Tech. Bosley led the Lumberjacks to the finish line in the men's race, running a personal best 22:09.1 on the 4.5-mile course. 

Bosley's time is the second fastest in George Kyte history -- 17 seconds behind teammate Ryan Raff's 2019 time of 21:52.0.

Along with being a returning member of the defending national championship cross country team, Bosley is also the defending Big Sky individual champion. He played an important role in the team's success last season, placing first at the Big Sky title meet, 10th at the Mountain Regionals and 13th at the NCAA championships.

Bosley and the Lumberjacks will be back in action in two weeks to compete in the Coaching Tree Invitational in Bloomington, Indiana.

