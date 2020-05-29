NAU Roundup: Beamish, Day earn CoSIDA All-District 8 First Team honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Northern Arizona distance runners Geordie Beamish and Tyler Day were honored for the second time in their respective careers with a spot on the CoSIDA Men’s Track and Field/Cross Country Academic All-District 8 First Team in a release on Friday.

As first-team honorees, both Beamish and Day will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot, with the Academic All-Americans to be announced from June 22 to 25.

Friday’s announcement marked the second time that Day and Beamish were named to the Academic All-District First Team. Day was previously honored in 2017, while Beamish was recognized for the second consecutive year. Both Lumberjacks were subsequently voted Second Team Academic All-Americans.

Beamish, a New Zealand native, graduated this month with his degree in civil engineering. Earlier this week, he garnered two All-American honors for the indoor season in the mile and 3,000-meter run, having posted top-four times in the country in both events this season. He ranked fourth in the mile (3:56.90) and second in the 3000m (7:44.67) behind only teammate Luis Grijalva.