NAU researchers testing northern Arizona wastewater for COVID-19

Potentially, that could enable officials to make decisions increasing social distancing measures earlier in an attempt to again limit the spread of the disease.

Testing wastewater for COVID-19 also offers an easier and less intrusive way to keep track of the disease for a longer period of time, Hepp said.

Jim Huchel, the wastewater treatment manager for the city of Flagstaff, said he and his colleagues are watching the results they get back closely because for them, the testing also offers insight into what precautions they should be taking to stay safe at work.

“We as workers in general have always washed our hands a lot, just based on the business that we’re [in],” Huchel said. But finding out there was active COVID-19 in the wastewater would change the way they do business.

For example, Huchel said he and others at the Wildcat Hill Wastewater plant would begin wearing the disposable masks or the N95 masks they keep on site.

Huchel said they have already taken measures to divide their workforce into four separate teams, all of whom don’t have contact with the other three teams and then work in shifts. That means if one member of a team becomes sick, only a smaller group of people may need to quarantine.