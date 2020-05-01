NAU researchers testing northern Arizona wastewater for COVID-19

Low numbers of tests conducted so far means no one knows exactly how large the outbreak of COVID-19 is in northern Arizona. But now, local researchers are looking to wastewater in order to shed some light on the matter.
For the last several weeks, Crystal Hepp, an assistant professor at Northern Arizona University’s School of Informatics, Computing and Cyber Systems, has been working with several localities to test wastewater for coronavirus.
Hepp said she has been testing samples of wastewater weekly from Flagstaff, the Pinewood Sanitary District, which covers Munds Park and the Kachina Village Improvement District, as well as a few other localities, all with the goal of tracking the outbreak of COVID-19.
“The overarching goal of this work is that we're trying to provide additional surveillance for rural northern Arizona communities,” Hepp told the Arizona Daily Sun.
Additional information on the state of the outbreak is likely to become even more important as the end of the state’s stay-at-home order nears. As social distancing efforts lessen, some scientists have warned a second spike in cases could occur, threatening to overwhelm hospitals all over again.
“We anticipate that we would be able to see that spike in the wastewater,” Hepp said, adding it is likely they could see a spike in COVID-19 in the wastewater before patients begin showing up in hospitals and getting tested.
Potentially, that could enable officials to make decisions increasing social distancing measures earlier in an attempt to again limit the spread of the disease.
Testing wastewater for COVID-19 also offers an easier and less intrusive way to keep track of the disease for a longer period of time, Hepp said.
Jim Huchel, the wastewater treatment manager for the city of Flagstaff, said he and his colleagues are watching the results they get back closely because for them, the testing also offers insight into what precautions they should be taking to stay safe at work.
“We as workers in general have always washed our hands a lot, just based on the business that we’re [in],” Huchel said. But finding out there was active COVID-19 in the wastewater would change the way they do business.
For example, Huchel said he and others at the Wildcat Hill Wastewater plant would begin wearing the disposable masks or the N95 masks they keep on site.
Huchel said they have already taken measures to divide their workforce into four separate teams, all of whom don’t have contact with the other three teams and then work in shifts. That means if one member of a team becomes sick, only a smaller group of people may need to quarantine.
So far, Hepp said they have identified COVID-19 in untreated wastewater three times, although she said she could not identify which localities those results had come from.
But Flagstaff Water Services Director Brad Hill said all the tests from Flagstaff wastewater have come back negative so far.
Hepp said they have also been treating water after it has gone through the treatment plant and those tests have not found any evidence of the virus in that water. That indicates to Hepp that the wastewater treatment process is effectively handling the virus, she said.
There are limits to what they can do, Hepp said. In the most rural parts of northern Arizona, where residents rely on septic systems, they are unable to do the same kind of testing.
Testing is also less effective in bigger communities like Flagstaff without larger samples than the ones they are gathering currently, Hepp said. There is just so much wastewater moving through the system in Flagstaff that their samples still leave a lot out.
“We have a greater representation of a smaller community within a test tube than a larger community in a test tube,” Hepp said.
But she said they are applying for grant money to expand the project and increase the sample size for communities such as Flagstaff, as well as bring additional localities onto the project.
This is by no means the first time Hepp has found herself working to track disease. Her lab has done a lot of work monitoring diseases carried by mosquitoes and gathering data to identify hotspot areas.
About two years ago, Hepp said they actually proposed a similar project to test wastewater in order to gather more information on norovirus.
“It didn’t get funded, but then when COVID-19 popped up, I thought, ‘Well, this would be a great application for this previous idea,’” Hepp said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.