NAU researchers Nancy Johnson and Laura Huenneke named AAAS fellows

Northern Arizona University researchers Laura Foster Huenneke and Nancy Collins Johnson have been named Fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) because of their distinguished efforts to advance science or its applications. This year, 489 members nationwide were awarded this honor.
Johnson, who is a Regent’s professor in the School of Earth and Sustainability, was elected to the Section on Agriculture, Food, and Renewable Resources for her “distinguished contributions to the field of soil microbial ecology, with particular reference to advancing knowledge of the abundance, diversity and functioning of mycorrhizal fungi.” Earlier this year, she received a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to study how more efficiently to produce sorghum, which can be used to make biofuel.
“As a fellow, I look forward to participating more fully in advancing the mission of AAAS, especially as it relates to fostering education in science and technology for everyone and strengthening the voice of science on societal issues,” Johnson said.
Huenneke, who is a professor emeritus of environmental science, was elected to the Section on Biological Sciences for her “service to the discipline of ecology; to university education; and to advancing our understanding of relationships among biodiversity, ecosystem function and invasive species.”
“I was excited to come to NAU as a dean back in 2003 because I knew this is a great institution in which to be an ecologist, and it remains that today,” Huenneke said. “I'm deeply honored by this recognition from AAAS, one of the world's most influential scientific societies, and so appreciative of the peers who nominated me.”
Regents' professor Paul Keim was elected as an AAAS Fellow in 2015 and professor Stephen Shuster was elected as an AAAS Fellow in 2017.
“Professors Huenneke and Johnson are receiving a distinction that is indicative of the depth of quality, talent and diversity of scientific study and research at NAU,” said NAU President Rita Cheng. “In addition to the societal benefits of their contributions, this impactful and groundbreaking work directly benefits our students as they learn from such exceptional and dedicated faculty in the classroom, and through field and lab experiences."
