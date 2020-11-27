NAU researchers Nancy Johnson and Laura Huenneke named AAAS fellows

Northern Arizona University researchers Laura Foster Huenneke and Nancy Collins Johnson have been named Fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) because of their distinguished efforts to advance science or its applications. This year, 489 members nationwide were awarded this honor.

Johnson, who is a Regent’s professor in the School of Earth and Sustainability, was elected to the Section on Agriculture, Food, and Renewable Resources for her “distinguished contributions to the field of soil microbial ecology, with particular reference to advancing knowledge of the abundance, diversity and functioning of mycorrhizal fungi.” Earlier this year, she received a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to study how more efficiently to produce sorghum, which can be used to make biofuel.

“As a fellow, I look forward to participating more fully in advancing the mission of AAAS, especially as it relates to fostering education in science and technology for everyone and strengthening the voice of science on societal issues,” Johnson said.