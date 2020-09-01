NAU reopens campus for in-person classes

“With the party, I don’t want to be that person, but at the same time, if I hear about it, I’m probably going to just snitch because I paid way too much money to be here on campus to be sent home within a week,” Moore said. “My concern is people being dumb and not being as safe as they should be. I’m also really worried about staff. They’re the most at risk right now because they’re having to see so many people in a day. I do not envy the president of the university for having to make all these decisions.”

Cheng said the university is working with the City of Flagstaff to reinforce student behaviors both on and off campus. A group of students has already been temporarily evicted from their residence halls and suspended from their classes — both in-person and online — for five days.

“These are students whose behavior would increase our infection rate … and we’re not going to tolerate it,” she said, noting that university leaders are expecting additional such behaviors — as well as accompanying isolations and quarantines — because some individuals are not following the university’s COVID-19 policies.

“If we’re going to be doing 2,500 [COVID-19 saliva] tests per week, we are increasing the testing capacity on this campus far beyond anything in the community. So far we’ve had very low positive rates but even with a low positive rate, we will have tests that are positive and I want you to get ready for some additional positive tests,” Cheng told faculty. “That’s better than not knowing and better than letting things go unchecked.”

