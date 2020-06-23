NAU releases initial move-in, return to work plans

Northern Arizona University has released guidelines to prepare for students and employees to return to campus during the COVID-19 pandemic, with just seven weeks remaining before the start of the fall semester.
Both sets of guidelines -- those for students and those for university employees -- call for the use of social distancing, masks, and increased personal hygiene and sanitizing measures. Faculty, staff and students will also be required to complete an online training course and are encouraged to take a pledge that instructs the campus community to follow the university’s new health safety guidelines.
Plans will be updated according to federal and state guidelines as the pandemic continues, and the university intends to test for COVID-19, perform contact tracing and quarantine individuals as needed.
Move-in week for students living in residence halls will take place Aug. 6-11 to adjust to the earlier start of the fall semester, which is set to begin Aug. 12. Students can bring up to two family members or guests who are older than age 18 to help them unload during their hour-long move-in appointment. Bins used to move items to dorms will be cleaned between appointments. Specific plans for unloading zones are scheduled to be released in July.
In a virtual presentation to the Arizona Board of Regents June 12, NAU leadership announced care packages — including items such as educational information, hand sanitizer and face masks — will be given to students and employees upon their return to campus.
Becky McGaugh, NAU’s procurement director, said the school is stocking up on personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies in preparation for the fall semester, placing bulk orders with Arizona State University and the University of Arizona. Supplies that have been ordered include hand sanitizer, clear face masks, disinfecting wipes, thermometers for self-screenings, electrostatic sprayers and hand sanitizer dispensers.
In a letter Friday marking the release of the NAU Return to Work plan, NAU President Rita Cheng said, “These protocols are the product of extensive consultation, research, and deliberation, and they will help guide our university community through the process of returning faculty and staff to work on campus in a manner that protects them to the greatest extent possible and allows us to fulfill our student-centered mission.”
All employees are expected to check themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 before reporting to work, where departments will have staggered entry and exit times as well as markings for one-way traffic in halls and stairways where space is limited. In the plan, the university has asked employees to consider eating lunch in their offices or outside. Those who are able could continue working from home on a full or partial schedule, pending supervisor approval.
The 14-page document notes that failure to follow the protocols, “may result in corrective action, up to and including termination of employment.”
The phased return to work starts this week with health and safety training. Employees will return to campus the week of July 6. By Aug. 3, Cheng said, the goal is to have most faculty and staff back on campus.
