NAU releases initial move-in, return to work plans

In a virtual presentation to the Arizona Board of Regents June 12, NAU leadership announced care packages — including items such as educational information, hand sanitizer and face masks — will be given to students and employees upon their return to campus.

Becky McGaugh, NAU’s procurement director, said the school is stocking up on personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies in preparation for the fall semester, placing bulk orders with Arizona State University and the University of Arizona. Supplies that have been ordered include hand sanitizer, clear face masks, disinfecting wipes, thermometers for self-screenings, electrostatic sprayers and hand sanitizer dispensers.

In a letter Friday marking the release of the NAU Return to Work plan, NAU President Rita Cheng said, “These protocols are the product of extensive consultation, research, and deliberation, and they will help guide our university community through the process of returning faculty and staff to work on campus in a manner that protects them to the greatest extent possible and allows us to fulfill our student-centered mission.”