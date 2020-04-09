NAU public health experts volunteer to assist with forecasting county's coronavirus outbreak

“We’re seeing a lot of cases on the Navajo Nation. And conveying that information — it might be in Navajo — is important to get everyone adequate care and get a full picture of what’s happening so no one is left behind,” Champlain said.

Champlain and other researchers emphasized the need for accurate, scientifically driven information. In their eyes, county and state leaders are making decisions every day in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and leaders need the best information to make the best decisions.

“Getting them information and data and solid facts saying, y'know, either social distancing is working, or we need to extend social distancing or guidelines need to be stricter,” Champlain said. “We don’t have that information yet, but it’s a good idea to have this information for that purpose.”

Sabo said their team is drawn to their work because they feel compelled to serve. She felt that given their life’s work, volunteering their time to the county to help manage the coronavirus seemed natural.

“Our mission is to ensure that all people have the opportunity to be the healthiest we can be. We have deep relationships with the county, the healthcare sector, and non-profit sector,” Sabo said. “It’s now or never. As my good friend always says: 'If not now, when? And if not us, who?'”

