NAU professor named Ecological Restoration Institute's new executive director

Sánchez Meador also worked in land management before being hired for the new director position.

He worked for the U.S. Forest Service in Colorado and at the Lincoln National Forest in southwestern New Mexico. In Lincoln, he first worked with Native American tribes through the Mescalero Reservation adjacent to the national forest.

He has served on the boards of the Society of American Foresters and Greater Flagstaff Forest Partnership, and was awarded the Teacher of the Year honor in 2017 from the School of Forestry.

He felt the opportunities he's had in the west have helped get him to where he is today. He added that he looks forward to working with land managers, tribes and scholars to find new solutions outside the ecological sector to increase the effectiveness and capacity of forest restoration.

"People depend on these forests for water and thermal release — shade," Sánchez Meador said. "They depend on forest products and economies for a multitude of reasons. Here in the West, the way we’re tied to this land and the way the land defines the culture are things I fell in love with. This led to devoting my career to improving the resiliency of these forests, understanding of these forests, and improving the sustainability of how we interact with these forests."