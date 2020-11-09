NAU presidential search committee to hold town hall Thursday

Arizona Board of Regents Search Advisory Committee Co-Chairs Regents Fred DuVal and Lyndel Manson will be holding a town hall Thursday, Nov. 12 from 5-7 p.m. for members of the public to provide comments on the next Northern Arizona University president.

The general public and NAU students, faculty and staff are invited to offer insights, ask questions and share feedback during the town hall about the search for the next president of the university.

The town hall will feature an in-person event limited to the first 40 registrants as well as a livestream for those who would like to join virtually. To attend and participate in the in-person event, which will be held at the High Country Conference Center, Humphreys Room at 201 W. Butler Ave., facemasks must be worn and pre-registration is required. Doors will open at 4 p.m. To register, visit www.azregents.edu/townhall.

Comments regarding the search for the 17th president of NAU may also be sent to Future.NAU@azregents.edu at any time up until a new president is named.

The link to the livestream of the event will be available on the ABOR website at www.azregents.edu/meetings/abor-live. Virtual audience members can submit questions or comments in advance at www.azregents.edu/townhall up until 4 p.m. Nov. 12. Questions and comments will be read aloud during the town hall as time permits.

