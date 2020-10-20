NAU Presidential Search Committee kicks off with emphasis on diversity

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ora Marek-Martinez, Executive Director of NAU’s Native American Cultural Center, said she would like a commitment to Native American communities and students to be a priority, given NAU’s location and its existing efforts, such as assisting the Navajo Nation with infrastructure needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve never heard of any other institution that has a commitment such as NAU to Native American communities and to students. … I think establishing that as a main sort of activity or something that NAU leads the way in is important for the next leader that comes into this position,” Marek-Martinez said.

Support of diversity was also extended to include NAU’s existing international connections, faculty and students.

Experience in educational leadership was another priority mentioned by committee members, who explained this will help improve trust between the faculty and the president, as well as strengthen relationships with the nearby institutions though which NAU receives many of its first-generation students, including Coconino Community College and Diné College.