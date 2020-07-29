NAU planetary scientist helps develop device for UAE Mars probe

“We’ll be able to see the dynamics of the Martian atmosphere like we’ve never seen before thanks to the EMM’s unique orbit,” Edwards said. “Preparing for humans [to travel to Mars], we want to understand how the daily weather of Mars actually works, not just trying to predict it from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. because if you did that in Flagstaff right now, we’d be pretty wrong.”

During the cruise period, the team will switch on the orbiter’s instruments several times to verify they are working.

Edwards said it took five years for a core team of about 20 people to develop EMIRS — through various review processes and tests at extreme temperatures and vibrations among other simulations — to withstand this journey and to perform accurately when Hope reaches its destination.

About five individuals at NAU, including a research scientist, software specialists and graduate students will help with the science and operations of the mission.

Although Edwards has been involved in several other Mars missions (including the Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity Rover, 2001 Mars Odyssey Thermal Emission Imaging System, Mars Global Surveyor Thermal Emission Spectrometer and the Mars Exploration Rovers Mini-Thermal Emission Spectrometer) he said this is the first mission he has been involved with from its very beginning.