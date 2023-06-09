Northern Arizona University will be offering free parking on its Flagstaff campus during the weekends this summer with the hope of expanding access.

Free weekend parking will be available to the community on three lots on the Flagstaff mountain campus: Skydome (P66), Kitt Recital Hall and Cline Library (P13) and Lumberjack Stadium (P7A).

This will be available on weekends starting June 10 and ending August 13.

“By providing weekend parking, NAU seeks to expand access to its campus,” the announcement said, “allowing visitors to enjoy the walking, running and biking routes that connect the campus with the City of Flagstaff’s extensive urban trail system, public swimming at the Wall Aquatic Center, the Kitt School of Music concert series, the NAU observatory and other community-focused events and programs scheduled on campus this summer.”

More can be found at nau.edu.