NAU named finalist in degree completion award

Northern Arizona University is one of four universities in the country to be named a finalist in the Association of Public and Land-grant University’s (APLU) 2020 Degree Completion Award, which recognizes institutions that use innovative approaches to improve degree completion while maintaining a high quality of education.

The winner will be announced at the APLU’s annual meeting from Nov. 9-11. The other finalists are California State University, Sacramento; Kent State University; and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“NAU has made the support of first-generation and underserved students a priority for many years, and I’m pleased that these efforts are being recognized on the national level,” said NAU President Rita Cheng in a news release.

As a result of various strategies to increase student success, NAU’s overall four-year degree completion rate has increased by 12 percentage points, while its six-year graduation rate has increased 7.2 percentage points. NAU has also increased the number of bachelors’ degrees it awards by more 1,500 each year.

“It is such a tremendous honor to be recognized,” said K. Laurie Dickson, vice provost of curriculum, assessment and accreditation. “I’m especially excited to build on our momentum and energy to engage in additional first-generation equity work and bolster our equity-minded practices.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0