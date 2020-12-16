NAU men's basketball reschedules game at No. 1 Gonzaga for Dec. 28

The Northern Arizona men's basketball team was able to reschedule a game that was lost due to COVID-19 protocol.

Gonzaga announced on Twitter Wednesday night that the two schools have rescheduled a match-up that was supposed to happen Dec. 12. Now, the Lumberjacks will take on AP No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 28 in Spokane, Washington, at 7 p.m. The original game was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Gonzaga program.

Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar had noted recently that the two schools were still working to reschedule the game.

While Northern Arizona will be the heavy underdog against the hosting Bulldogs, the Lumberjacks will pocket a $50,000 payout, according to the game contract.

In the meantime, Northern Arizona has four games scheduled between now and the Gonzaga game -- which is currently the last nonconference game scheduled for the Lumberjacks.

