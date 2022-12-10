NAU men's basketball falls to Utah Valley in OT

The Northern Arizona men’s basketball team had a chance to win at the end of regulation, but ultimately dropped its final home game of 2022 to Utah Valley, 80-75, in overtime Saturday.

His team trailing from the opening minutes, Lumberjacks guard Jalen Cone, who led the game with 29 points, hit a jumper to tie the score at 68-68 with 1:27 to play in regulation.

The Lumberjacks (4-8) forced a couple misses on subsequent Utah Valley possessions, and rebounded the ball with 1.2 seconds to play. Following a timeout, forward Carson Towt inbounded the ball from Northern Arizona’s end to Cone, who dribbled once, hesitated quickly and hit a long 3-pointer in Rolle Activity Center. Unfortunately, the shot came off a couple milliseconds after the final buzzer sounded and the game went to overtime.

“I knew I had one dribble ready, but I pump-faked because I saw the defender about to jump, so I thought I had a little bit of time to let him get in the air then shoot. But those things happen. Next time I’ve just got to go straight up,” Cone said.

In overtime, the Lumberjacks fell to impressive offense from Wolverines center Aziz Bandaogo. He scored six of his 15 points in the extra period, including an emphatic dunk on the first possession.

The Lumberjacks simply couldn’t hit enough shots to keep up in the final minutes and Utah Valley hit the necessary free throws in the final seconds to ice the game. Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar said he was encouraged by his team’s ability to tie late and force overtime, but that the Lumberjacks simply couldn’t execute a few late plays.

“I thought we grinded it out and got a little better defensively, and had a chance to win it. Unfortunately, we didn’t get it done in overtime. I think there’s a lot of bright spots to work on off of this,” he said.

Northern Arizona led the game, 9-4, with 16:54 left in the first half. That would prove the Lumberjacks’ only lead of the contest, as the Wolverines went on a 9-0 run and took an advantage they would never relinquish.

Guard Oakland Fort hit a pair of free throws right before halftime for the Lumberjacks to cut the deficit to 3, but that was as close as the Lumberjacks would get.

The Wolverines led 35-32 at the break.

The Wolverines attacked the basket well, drawing several fouls to keep scoring at the line. The Lumberjacks out-performed Utah Valley from the floor in regulation, 45.8%-44.2%, but the Wolverines kept their advantage through free throws. The final total in free-throw attempts was 32-12 in favor of Utah Valley.

“We’ve got to get better defensively if we’re getting that many free throws, but at the same time I think we were getting fouled too. But, we’ve got to create our own breaks,” Burcar said.

“You’re going to have days like that where you’ve got to play against the refs too. But you’ve got to just make sure you play hard and keep the game in your control,” Cone added.

The Lumberjacks fought back in the second half, with Nik Mains hitting a pair of 3-pointers to cut into the deficit. He finished with a double-double, totaling 10 points and as many rebounds. Then Cone finally tied the game with his midrange jumper before the Lumberjacks were outscored 12-7 in overtime.

Northern Arizona has a week off before a road contest against former Big Sky Conference foe Southern Utah on Dec. 17 in Cedar City, Utah. Following that game, the Lumberjacks will begin conference play at Idaho State on Dec. 29.