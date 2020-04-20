NAU men's basketball adds second graduate transfer, signs UNLV guard Jay Green

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Make it another guard for Shane Burcar to plug into the Northern Arizona men's basketball lineup. The program announced Monday afternoon it signed UNLV graduate transfer guard Jay Green, who is eligible immediately and has two years left to play.

Green's signing likely signals the end of Northern Arizona's 2020 class which, including Green has four guards in incoming freshmen Dayton Harris and Carter Mahaney and fellow grad transfer Malcolm Porter.

Green is originally from Sydney, Australia, before he and his family came to Arizona where Green attended Mountain Ridge High School. He earned second-team All-State honors in the Division-I after averaging 24 points as s senior. Green played for a team that knocked off Burcar's Mesa Jackrabbits in a mid-season tournament.

During his time at UNLV, Green appeared in just 32 games and averaged just seven minutes per contest. Green suited up for UNLV for just two seasons, his freshmen year in 2017-18, then was redshirted before competing this past season.

The 6-foot-5 guard is known for his defensive capabilities, Burcar said in a press release made Monday.