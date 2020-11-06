NAU marching band kicks off virtual Homecoming

Observant viewers among the 50 that tuned in to the live video Thursday may have noticed that the band looked slightly different between songs — because it’s actually two different bands.

Following the latest research on aerosol distribution through musical instruments, Director of Bands Stephen Meyer explained the roughly 120-member marching band has been meeting in these two smaller groups throughout the semester to allow for at least 6 to 9 feet of space between musicians, who have also been given special masks that have an opening to provide some additional protection while they play. Rehearsal times have also been halved to reduce the chance of exposure.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Most notably, though, the group has forfeited marching itself in favor of a stationary outdoor performance to maintain distancing, getting in only bits of its traditional movement as students sway and dance in place at various points throughout their tunes.