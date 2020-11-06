NAU marching band kicks off virtual Homecoming

Northern Arizona University’s Lumberjack Marching Band is oftentimes one of the most active student groups during Homecoming, with performances throughout the weekend at pep rallies, the parade, as well as during the game’s halftime.
It was only fitting, then, that they were the ones to kick off this year’s virtual celebrations with an online performance of their own.
Thursday afternoon, the NAU Alumni Association shared a live video on Facebook including a 20-minute performance from the band, featuring hits from Whitney Houston, Billie Eilish, the Rolling Stones and Toto. They also performed NAU pep song classics, concluding with the university’s fight song, during which the musicians even sang a verse, their longstanding school spirit as evident as their newer COVID-19 precautions.
“I know a lot of us are sad that we won’t be hearing the band play at our tailgate or any of the other Homecoming events, so this is a next best thing. We’re bringing the band to you,” said Mary McGee, NAU’s Alumni Engagement Communications Manager, in an introduction to the performance.
In the video, musicians were spread across NAU’s outdoor field, masks on for percussionists, twirlers and color guard, but temporarily pulled down over the chins of those playing wind instruments. The performance was prerecorded during the group’s Halloween rehearsal, so many of them were dressed in vibrant costumes.
Observant viewers among the 50 that tuned in to the live video Thursday may have noticed that the band looked slightly different between songs — because it’s actually two different bands.
Following the latest research on aerosol distribution through musical instruments, Director of Bands Stephen Meyer explained the roughly 120-member marching band has been meeting in these two smaller groups throughout the semester to allow for at least 6 to 9 feet of space between musicians, who have also been given special masks that have an opening to provide some additional protection while they play. Rehearsal times have also been halved to reduce the chance of exposure.
Most notably, though, the group has forfeited marching itself in favor of a stationary outdoor performance to maintain distancing, getting in only bits of its traditional movement as students sway and dance in place at various points throughout their tunes.
“I tell the marching band they are truly the most dedicated students on our campus. The reason I say that is because they do not have to be there this year,” Meyer said. “We didn’t have any football games, so really these students are in marching band for the sake of being in marching band -- which I think speaks volumes to the culture and community of that organization. They just want to be there, they want to be outside, they want to be playing their instruments and making music, so whatever adaptations we made, they just went with the flow of it and have been truly amazing all year long.”
In spite of all the COVID-19 precautions in place for the band as well as across NAU’s Flagstaff campus, the group has found new ways to perform, such as recording unique performance videos for various campus groups and even holding a pop-up performance where three mini bands played in spots throughout campus one Friday in September as students and staff were heading home for the weekend.
Though much smaller than the band’s typical halftime venue, Meyer said these performances have helped the group to stay motivated and prepare for any possible performances next semester when football games begin. The plans for carrying over marching band into the spring semester are still undetermined, but if the full group is not able to perform together, alternative options include a smaller pep band group, as is the tradition for basketball games, or prerecorded performances like the Homecoming video.
“It’s unfortunate that we can’t continue to just bring the spirit and the energy and the enthusiasm that the band brings to any performance or to the Homecoming festivities, but at the same time, I’ve told myself all semester, my students are healthy and I’m healthy. Everything else is extra,” Meyer said. “So if we get to perform, whether that be virtually or in person, it’s a great opportunity and I’m thankful it happened.”
Homecoming events
Thursday night, a virtual concert was hosted for students featuring the band AJR. On Friday, community members can join in on a first-time Lumberjack trivia night via Zoom at 5:30 p.m., and students will have another concert, featuring singer UMI, at 8 p.m.
The Homecoming virtual float parade will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday on the NAU YouTube channel and an Honored Alumni & Hall of Fame Virtual Ceremony will wrap up the weekend on the NAU Alumni Facebook page starting Saturday at 3:45 p.m.
For more information, visit https://nau.edu/homecoming/.
