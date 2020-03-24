NAU makes changes to on-campus dining as online classes begin

Northern Arizona University announced a number of changes to the dining services used by students living on campus on Monday.
Although the university transitioned to all online classes, plenty of students who are still living on campus rely on the dining services.
Among the changes include the closure of all businesses that serve food inside academic buildings.
Food courts such as The Hot Spot and The Dub Dining hall are being closed between meal periods so they can be fully cleaned between each meal. Buffets within food courts have been converted to prepackaged food to eliminate shared serving utensils.
Some seating areas have also been roped off and tables and chairs have been physically removed from retail dining operations to eliminate the dine-in option for customers and to increase space between diners to at least 6 feet.
Tables and chairs in residential dining areas are limited to four diners maximum with signage instructing that tables shall not be moved.
Dining Services cleaning staff are converting from sanitizer-based cleaning solutions to disinfectant-based solutions that are CDC approved to be effective against the coronavirus.
The 1899 Bar & Grill already closed the dining room on March 17, and transitioned to a pick-up or robot delivery model. Starship delivery robots are sanitized and disinfected overnight and also via individual robot wipedown prior to food being loaded into the chassis.
At the entrance of food courts, payment stations have been re-oriented so that students and staff can swipe their own ID card over the proximity reader to make payment and cashiers have been instructed to handle cash with gloves and then wash hands and change gloves immediately afterward.
In a short address to students released on social media on Monday, NAU President Rita Cheng also encouraged students transitioning to online classes to be resilient, keep their goals in mind, but also to have fun while practicing social distancing.
“If there was ever a time to get creative it is now, don’t lose sight of the fact that we are a family, we are all in this together and we are here to support each other,” Cheng said.
