NAU makes changes to on-campus dining as online classes begin

Northern Arizona University announced a number of changes to the dining services used by students living on campus on Monday.

Although the university transitioned to all online classes, plenty of students who are still living on campus rely on the dining services.

Among the changes include the closure of all businesses that serve food inside academic buildings.

Food courts such as The Hot Spot and The Dub Dining hall are being closed between meal periods so they can be fully cleaned between each meal. Buffets within food courts have been converted to prepackaged food to eliminate shared serving utensils.

Some seating areas have also been roped off and tables and chairs have been physically removed from retail dining operations to eliminate the dine-in option for customers and to increase space between diners to at least 6 feet.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tables and chairs in residential dining areas are limited to four diners maximum with signage instructing that tables shall not be moved.

Dining Services cleaning staff are converting from sanitizer-based cleaning solutions to disinfectant-based solutions that are CDC approved to be effective against the coronavirus.