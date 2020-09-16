NAU launches Covid Watch app

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northern Arizona University students, faculty and staff are now using Covid Watch, a smartphone app to help monitor COVID-19 exposures on campus and in Flagstaff.

The Covid Watch Arizona app, a secure and privacy preserving app developed in partnership with the Arizona Department of Health Services, allows users who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 to anonymously notify others who may have been exposed. The app is able to calculate a person's level of exposure risk based on duration and distance of exposure to an infected person.

The app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play. Once the app is downloaded, members of the community may select “Northern Arizona University” as their region. App users at NAU who test positive for COVID-19 will be given a verification code from Campus Health Services to input in the app. Then, users whose phones were registered through anonymous Bluetooth signals as being in close contact for a significant amount of time with the positive individual's phone will receive a private, in-app notification with guidance and resources on how to proceed.

NAU President Rita Cheng said members of the Lumberjack community are encouraged to use the Covid Watch app to keep campus safe.