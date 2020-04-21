NAU labs work to support medical facilities amid COVID-19 crisis

Dr. Kyle Winfree, director of the Wearable Informatics lab, said on April 9 that they had printed about 40 shields over the past week. With recent approval granted by the NAU administration to begin full-scale production, the lab will move forward with shipments to other facilities that have requested deliveries of supplies.

“We are now finalizing our efforts to get these shields out to healthcare workers,” Winfree said. “We anticipate that soon, we should be making about 30 shields a day.”

The printers will run day and night to meet the demands of the crisis. The team members who remain in Flagstaff will oversee the production process in shifts. They are maintaining proper physical distancing protocols by being in the lab one at a time.

The Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona was the first to receive and provide feedback on the prototypes, and they were also the first facility to receive a full shipment. Additional facilities that have expressed a need for the shields include Flagstaff Medical Center and the Tuba City Medical Center.