NAU joins Coconino County’s COVID-19 contact tracing team

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In her presentation to the Faculty Senate, Cheng said these positives are mostly among students and the 1,500 community members who have received testing at the Fieldhouse. Cases among faculty and staff have remained in the single digits throughout the month, she explained.

Cheng also noted that the campus is currently at 74% capacity for housing, with more than 6,000 students living on campus. The university is providing COVID-19 isolation and quarantine spaces in a residence hall, with 122 beds for isolation and 317 beds for quarantine. The isolation space on campus is less than half full and the university has additional room for quarantining students at a local hotel.

CCHHS Epidemiologist Matt Maurer said NAU’s new investigators will be assigned cases that are known to be affiliated with the campus, such as students and employees, and will report tracing information to the County’s COVID-19 response and monitoring teams.

Existing members of the investigation team will still be assigned some NAU cases, but Maurer said NAU’s investigators will help reduce that burden.