NAU joins Coconino County COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Appointments will begin for NAU’s 1b group on Wednesday. This priority group covers all active NAU faculty, staff and student employees. When registration opened on Friday, all appointment slots were filled in about half an hour, NAU President Cheng said in a presentation to the Faculty Senate Monday afternoon. Additional vaccination appointments will open on a weekly basis.

“Please keep in mind that access to the vaccine continues to be limited and that NAU receives vaccines through Coconino County, which gets its allotment from the State of Arizona,” Cheng wrote in a letter to staff Friday. “We will continue to advocate for increased supply in order to provide vaccine access to our community as quickly as possible. In the meantime, I ask for your patience.”

Staff who miss the available slots for vaccine appointments have the options to be added to a waitlist. Christy Farley, Vice President of External Affairs and Partnerships, said during the Senate meeting Monday individuals who are on this list may be called the following week in the event Campus Health has an extra dose of the vaccine, which would otherwise be wasted because it is part of an open vial. Individuals on the waitlist will not be rolled over for a specific vaccination appointment the following week, though, and will have to attempt to sign up again.