NAU Jacks club softball team taking big swing at playoffs appearance

The NAU Jacks club softball team is just as devoted to the community as it is to the field.

The ballclub, managed by Tommy Hernandez, owns a 9-0 record in the Pacific South Conference and is 12-2 overall. The team is finding success despite being limited in practice due to weather and COVID-19, and it's spreading its wealth like it scatters hits around the diamond.

The Jacks are set to host a youth softball clinic scheduled for April 10 where attendees will get to workout with members of the roster and staff.

“We want it price it strategically, where we are not leaving anybody out," Hernandez said.

The team funds itself for the most part, according to the skipper, and still finds ways to contribute elsewhere.

They've had fundraisers in the form of cornhole tournaments, giving collected donations such as canned goods -- as well a check -- to Louie's Cupboard.

The youth skills clinic is making a pre-pandemic comeback. Hernandez is always amazed at how much the participating kids look up to the college softball players.

“It’s really pretty special,” Hernandez said.

And the team has a chance to do something special this season on the field -- earn an elusive postseason spot. If the Jacks, who according to Hernandez have never made it out of the regular season, win their conference or place second, they'll move on to a regional tournament.

The chance to go to nationals comes after that.

“So it would be a big opportunity for us,” Hernandez said.

The Jacks battled San Diego State University in their last set of games to stay perfect in the standings, winning 9-8, 25-16, 7-4 to sweep the series.

A real test of a series is on the horizon. The Jacks, currently on a "well-deserved" spring break, next face Grand Canyon University for a three-game series next weekend. GCU will enter the contests with a 7-2 conference record, standing as the only ball club in the Pacific South that poses a real threat to the Jacks.

Despite the clean conference record, Hernandez doesn't think his team has peaked.

“I don’t even think we’ve played our best ball yet," he said, "because we haven’t been outside to practice, really. At least for the spring, but in the fall we put in a lot of work."

The team used to practice in the NAU Fieldhouse, but that venue is currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination and testing site. Now they pay to play at SportsStop. Although they are grateful and smart about their practice time, the Jacks still are not getting in the fielding reps they need, making up for it with more batting practice.

Hernandez is aware of the defensive practice limitations his team faces, “so, if anything, we’ve got to hit," he joked.

Leading the way in the lineup is senior Alyiah Poplawski, who is batting .552 and slugging 1.379. Through nine conference games, Poplawski has accumulated 21 RBIs, 17 runs scored and seven home runs -- all team highs.

The senior slugger also has five total two-out RBIs this spring, a shining example of the team's timely hitting.

“We have a great, complete team up and down the lineup, so we’ve had different girls show up," Hernandez said. "And then No. 9 will hit in a winning run or something. It’s been a powerful lineup up and down.”

The team is putting in the work needed to be successful, Hernandez said, adding that the players show a level of devotion he asks of them.

“This team is very dedicated. When I selected the team, our first conversation was about time management," he said.

In the fall during the non-conference season, the Jacks took on some stout competition to gauge there strengths, playing the likes of Clemson and Georgia.

They lost to Clemson, 8-5, and fell to Georgia, 3-2.

Pitching has been key to keeping the team in games and the wins piling up.

Kaitlyn Snopek, a righty who played high school softball at Coconino High School, owns an ERA at 3.77 this spring. She's struck out a total of 23 batters so far and has only issued six total walks.

Meanwhile, former Coconino High and Mesa Community College player Taylor Brown has contributed in the circle and at the plate, providing the Jacks eight RBIs so far this season to go with 13 runs scored and six strikeouts while throwing.

Ashley Sahawneh also provides the Jacks another arm.

From the turnout for tryouts for the year to efforts to give back to community to amount of wins, the season is a standout one for the Jacks so far.

“It’s definitely growing every year,” Hernandez said.

Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.

