NAU implements pay cuts and flex time for employees

Starting July 1, 60% of Northern Arizona University employees will take a pay reduction in the university’s latest effort to meet a $100 million budget shortfall for its 2021 fiscal year.
Specific pay cuts, which will affect employees on a tiered basis, were announced Friday, weeks after faculty and staff in departments throughout the university lost their jobs to open up funding.
In a letter to faculty and staff Friday, NAU President Rita Cheng said the university needed to cut an additional $6 million in response to the revenue shortfall, which “are the result of anticipated changes in student enrollment patterns and state support, both related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
All employees earning more than $50,000 per year will be affected and will see a change in their paychecks beginning July 31. NAU Athletics confirmed to the Daily Sun that employees, such as coaches and administrators within the department, who fall into the specific tiers will also be affected.
“We reviewed and considered multiple plans for furloughs and pay reductions, emphasizing a need to be as flexible, fair, and progressive as possible,” NAU President Rita Cheng wrote in a letter to faculty and staff Friday. “Our guiding strategy has been to place the least amount of burden on our lowest paid employees and a proportionately higher burden on our more highly paid faculty and staff.”
Although in a previous letter Cheng said anticipated furloughs would range between five and 15 days, the plan announced now includes only personal flex time days, which are paid at the reduced salary.
Monday, in a meeting of the NAU Faculty Senate held by videoconference, Cheng explained that flex time would allow for a “smooth adjustment of salary” to reduce the burden on payroll and human resources.
Depending on their salary, employees will take between a 2.3% and 4.6% pay cut as well as six to 10 days of flex time. The 17 employees making up the NAU Executive Team will take 10% pay cuts and will not receive flex days. Deans, vice provosts and associate vice presidents earning more than $140,000 will also not receive flex days.
In a new policy approved by the Arizona Board of Regents last week, pay reduction programs may provide for paid flex time, but it is not a requirement. The same language is used for a provision that would allow employees to accrue vacation leave hours beyond existing limits.
The University of Arizona announced its university-wide “Furlough-Based Salary Program” in April in response to $250 million in projected losses. Like at NAU, the program includes salary reductions and personal flex time.
In its program, pay cuts range from 5 to 20% and personal flex time from 11 to 39 days, for employees with salaries from $44,500 to more than $203,500. Graduate teaching and research assistants and associates, as well as employees making less than $44,500 in gross annualized pay, are among those unaffected.
Arizona State University has not announced pay cuts or furloughs.
Monday, faculty questioned Provost Diane Stearns and Cheng about why higher-earning faculty were unable to take larger pay cuts to save the positions of those in their departments whose contracts were not renewed.
In response, Cheng said with a 20% decline in enrolled students, the university requires a reduced teaching capacity.
“When we grew, we grew in capacity and when we shrink in capacity, we also need to do that,” Cheng said.
Though her letter noted these pay reductions are the only ones planned for the 2021 fiscal year, faculty pointed out new, conflicting language in the contracts of those who had been renewed.
These contracts note that, if the position depends on funding outside of state appropriations, the contract may be terminated “prior to the end of the designated contract period if funding is no longer available.” The contracts also note that salaries may be adjusted “to reflect the university’s financial standing as the COVID pandemic evolves.”
“Hopefully we won’t need to [adjust salaries], but as an institution, we need to stay solvent,” Stearns said in response. “I can’t promise anything and so that’s why the language had to be added.”
Cheng added, “The language is in there in case we need to have a round two of salary cuts, but we’re hopeful the mix of salary cuts will get us through the year.”
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
