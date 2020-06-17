NAU implements pay cuts and flex time for employees

In its program, pay cuts range from 5 to 20% and personal flex time from 11 to 39 days, for employees with salaries from $44,500 to more than $203,500. Graduate teaching and research assistants and associates, as well as employees making less than $44,500 in gross annualized pay, are among those unaffected.

Arizona State University has not announced pay cuts or furloughs.

Monday, faculty questioned Provost Diane Stearns and Cheng about why higher-earning faculty were unable to take larger pay cuts to save the positions of those in their departments whose contracts were not renewed.

In response, Cheng said with a 20% decline in enrolled students, the university requires a reduced teaching capacity.

“When we grew, we grew in capacity and when we shrink in capacity, we also need to do that,” Cheng said.

Though her letter noted these pay reductions are the only ones planned for the 2021 fiscal year, faculty pointed out new, conflicting language in the contracts of those who had been renewed.