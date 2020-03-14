NAU growing 1,000 trees for ASU’s new on-campus forest

The greenhouse complex workers only watered the plants once every week, and sometimes once every two weeks, to mimic the arid conditions in the desert. Also, Patterson ensured the temperature stayed in optimum range, and even kept temperatures above 65 degrees during the cold Flagstaff winter nights.

However, the entire year after they’re planted will be the true test. Patterson is trying to prepare the plants to both have days of intense heat and sporadic patterns of water.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“When you get out in the field, it just adds a myriad of things you gotta worry about,” Patteron said.

With all projects, Peterson expects to have around 75% percent of the trees to survive the trip in a moving van and planting into their permanent home. Besides dying during transport, animals or pests can eat the trees and sometimes the trees just don’t take to their home in the wild.

“I wish I had the time to go around and check all the project sites that I’ve grown trees for, and just look at them and see how they’re doing,” Patterson said.

Carbon neutral