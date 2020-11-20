NAU grad Nicole Bratsch seeks medical career with Indian Health Services

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s incredible the rates of transmission that we saw. Once you’ve been able work in that sort of a setting, you realize that there’s a lot of things that might be taken for granted and the privileges you have that a lot of people may not have, and that can even impact their health and their safety in the pandemic,” Bratsch said, referring to what she witnessed during her time at Whiteriver: quarantines and isolation being difficult due to large households and frequent carpooling as a result of lack of public transportation. “It’s definitely opened my eyes to the impact that this virus can have and the severity of its impacts on certain communities.”

The experience was her second in a hospital setting after previously volunteering for a semester in the Flagstaff Medical Center emergency department, but it was the perfect glimpse into her ideal career as a physician with Indian Health Services.

Beyond following the lead of her parents -- who are both pediatricians with Indian Health Services -- Bratsch, who is particularly interested in primary care, said she believes this role would be a good fit for her because of its blend of patient care with the laboratory research skills she developed in her two and a half years as an undergraduate research assistant at NAU’s Pathogen and Microbiome Institute (PMI).