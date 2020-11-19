NAU grad Maya Motomura settles in at Puente de Hozho Elementary

“These kids love to read. I’m very surprised. And having the book on their iPad doesn’t make them feel like they’re reading a book. They’re still on technology instead of having a hard copy. A lot of the kids do [prefer that]. It’s just new and exciting,” Motomura said.

And in her work with the special education class, she said the goal is to make lessons as fun and engaging as possible so the students will return.

“I keep telling everyone, if you can student teach or even teach during virtual learning, I think you can do anything. I think it’s going to be so much easier to go back in person,” Motomura said. “But during virtual learning, you learn things you wouldn’t in a classroom setting. You have to be able to be more flexible and more creative in your lessons, for sure.”

But even the challenges brought to education by COVID-19 have not dissuaded her from becoming an educator — and in Arizona, no less. After a visit to California for her wedding with her fiancé Cameron in late December, Motomura plans to return to Flagstaff, where she hopes to continue teaching within Flagstaff Unified School District and, ideally, at Puente de Hozho.

“I love all of it. There’s nothing I don’t like. It’s really getting me excited to be in my own classroom for sure,” Motomura said. “And we just love it here [in Flagstaff]. I don’t think we could leave now. We’re stuck.”

