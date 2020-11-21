NAU grad Denise Ocampo aims to continue learning through medical career

It was through SHAC that Ocampo was able to create the Mental Health Support Squad, a student-lead organization to support students’ mental health. More than 70 students have completed the program’s two-day training, which equips them to respond to possible mental health crises and direct those in need to available resources.

“They’re by no means therapists or anything like that and we tell them they’re not expected to be,” Ocampo said. “It’s like being that first responder to a situation who can really help out a person because they know how to figure out a situation, what that person needs. Not everybody needs to make an appointment with [NAU] Counseling Services. A lot of times, they just need someone to talk to.”

With the NAU semester coming to an end and as Ocampo begins the next steps in her medical career, she said she also hopes to be able to give back to the community that has supported her throughout her undergraduate career.

“NAU and Flagstaff are just so welcoming, and I just really enjoyed being here and meeting everybody,” Ocampo said. “I was never told that I couldn’t do it here. Nobody ever told me, ‘You’re not good enough.’ People were always just like, ‘Just do it, you can do it,’ and that was great. I feel like that made me want to be that person for other people, too. NAU mentored me and Flagstaff mentored me and I want to mentor other people.”

