NAU football loses heartbreaker on late kick to end season

Northern Arizona football lost another heartbreaker to finish the season, falling 33-31 to Weber State Saturday in the Walkup Skydome.

Weber State (9-2, 6-2 Big Sky) kicker Kyle Thompson nailed a short field goal with five seconds left to play and the Wildcats stole a late win. It was the fifth time this season that Northern Arizona (3-8, 2-6 Big Sky) lost a game by one score, and the third in as many weeks.

“That’s, I think, our fifth loss in the last minute,” Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball said. “So in the offseason we’ve got to figure out a way to finish these games better.”

The Wildcats out-gained the Lumberjacks, 367-340, but the host was superior in its passing game. Quarterback RJ Martinez threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Receiver Coleman Owen recorded a team-high 115 receiving yards, while Hendrix Johnson finished with 113 yards and two scores.

The biggest difference, though, was the disparity in special teams play. Weber State finished with 300 yards on returns, split between 198 yards and a touchdown by Abraham Williams and 102 from Hudson Schenck. Beside the touchdown in the first half, the Wildcats’ returns gave them short fields they took advantage of.

“Their returner is one of the best in the country, and he’s very talented. They’re very good on special teams, and we knew that coming in,” Ball said. “I would say if you looked offensively and defensively we played really, really well. We have to look at it special teams-wise, we didn’t play like we needed to play.”

The loss was a bitter ending to the season and the college football careers for the Lumberjacks’ seniors. Among them was Morgan Vest, who recorded a team-high 11 tackles and a tackle for loss.

The upcoming graduates were honored before the opening kickoff. Vest, among them, took a few moments to reflect on his time with the Lumberjacks.

“I’ve just been so blessed, it’s the one word I keep coming back to leading up to this game. The journey has been phenomenal, Coach Ball has trusted me, bringing me here and playing at NAU. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” he said.

The teams were tied, 21-all, at halftime behind a reception by tight end Isaiah Gerena with one second remaining in the second quarter.

From there, the teams traded leads. With 2:50 remaining in the game, Northern Arizona kicker Collin Robbins hit a 40-yard field goal to give the Lumberjacks a 31-30 lead.

.@collin_robbins5 knocks it in from 40 yards to give us a one point lead!!!!!!#RaiseTheFlag | #BigSkyFB pic.twitter.com/YI0pbEA284 — NAU Football (@NAU_Football) November 19, 2022

The Wildcats moved the ball down the field in the final minutes, however, and nailed the winner with five seconds remaining.

Northern Arizona’s defense was proud of its effort overall. The unit kept the Wildcats offense out of the end zone after 6:27 left in the first quarter. Weber State hit four field goals in the second half, but could not finish drives with touchdowns.

“I thought we were physical, I thought we played hard, we had a lot of effort, had a lot of energy. Coach Ball always preaches about that. You take one drive away and we’re sitting here telling a whole different story,” Vest said of the defense.

The Lumberjacks will take a few days to think about the season. But Ball said preparation for 2023 began as soon as the players took their pads off one last time.

“I’ve started already. We just talked about it in the locker room,” he said.