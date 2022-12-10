NAU football commit helps team win 4A Conference state title game in final varsity game

Prior to Adam Damante’s senior season, the ALA-Gilbert North high school quarterback announced his verbal commitment to play football at Northern Arizona University.

With the pressure of deciding where to attend college to play football off of his back, Damante finished his senior season with one of the best statistical seasons in Arizona high school football history.

Damante finished the 2022 season as the 4A Conference’s single-season record-holder for passing yards with 4,736 yards and finished fifth all-time in single-season passing touchdowns with 59.

But for all the statistical accolades during his varsity career, a state championship had eluded Damante through his first three seasons.

As a freshman Damante played at Sunrise Mountain High School in Peoria before transferring to ALA-Gilbert North in his sophomore season. In the playoffs during both his sophomore and junior seasons, his team lost in the semifinals

But Friday night at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Damante led his program in its first championship game appearance to a 28-14 victory over the Snowflake Lobos.

During the game, Damante showed his dual-threat ability, picking up 72 rushing yards as he avoided sacks from Snowflake's defense, and passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns.

After the game, Damante’s coach, Randy Ricedorff, said the signal caller boasts the ability to lead his teammates by example.

“Adam does everything you ask of him and works his tail off helping make everyone around him better. I’m so proud of seeing his development to this point," Ricedorff said.

Ricedorff lauded Damante’s ability to lead in critical moments

“When we need a big play or we know we need to step up, Adam takes control of the guys and wants to help get them to where they want to be," he said.

As Ricedorff talked to reporters, Damante was off to the side smiling and talking with Robin Pflugrad of the Northern Arizona staff who made the trip to see the Lumberjacks' prized commit.

Once Damante was available to talk, the quarterback immediately raved about the program he's committed to.

“I can’t wait to get up there and get to work right away, with the support they’ve shown. ... That’s a great staff and I can’t wait to compete," he said.

As this chapter of his career ends, Damante knows the next one is just beginning and made it clear what his goals are once he gets to Flagstaff.

“NAU is getting a player that’s going to compete in everything I do and wants to win. I want to get up there and work and help lead NAU to victories and eventually make my way to the NFL from Flagstaff," Damante said.

It is unclear right now if Damante plans to enroll early to participate in spring practices, but seeing him compete for the starting job as a true freshman due to RJ Martinez’s transfer is not out of the question.