NAU food delivery bots expand to Southside

The robots are being programmed to be able to navigate what Taylor described as an “L-shape” around the NAU campus: down East Pine Knoll Drive and over to South Milton Road. Delivery range will vary by restaurant as the company works to keep delivery times under an hour. The robots can travel about 5 mph on the sidewalk.

When Taylor approached Julia “Juls” Bianconi, owner of Morning Glory Cafe, about offering the service, she was hesitant.

“At first I was like, ‘What? Robots? We’re not going to participate.’ But I’m so desperate for business, I’ll take whatever I can get,” Bianconi said. “It’s for free, so sure, we’ll try.”

The Starship team installed a tablet -- alongside tablets for other delivery services -- that will alert cafe staff when they have an order for robot delivery.

Bianconi said she and other food service professionals now joke about having to figure out which tablet is chiming when there are so many options, but she noted in a serious tone that she hopes orders will come in to offset the costs of electricity and internet needed to run these devices.

For now, though, her team is awaiting to hear first the chime for this new delivery service.