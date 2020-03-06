NAU Film Series: Offensive hilarity in Mel Brooks' 'History of the World: Part I'

No major studio wanted anything to do with 1967’s “The Producers.” “It was still dangerous to do The Producers when I was filming it in '65 and '66,” Brooks said. A comedy about Hitler and Nazis was underheard of then. Brooks found an independent distributor and unexpectedly won a screenwriting Oscar against the likes of Stanley Kubrick and John Cassavetes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How times change! In 2001, Brooks’ “The Producers” became a Broadway musical that still holds the record for most Tony awards ever received. And one cannot imagine Taika Waititi’s 2020 Oscar winner “Jojo Rabbit” without being preceded by “Springtime for Hitler.”

“Comedy has to walk a thin line, take risks,” Mel Brooks has said. “It’s the lecherous little elf whispering in the king’s ear, telling the truth about human behavior.”

Brooks’ work is steeped in Jewish comedy tradition. From Jack Benny and Groucho Marx to Sasha Baron Cohen and Sarah Silverman, American comedians have been predominately Jewish. In 1978, a “Time” magazine story estimated that 80% of American comedians were Jewish.