NAU Film Series: Offensive hilarity in Mel Brooks' 'History of the World: Part I'

Mel Brooks’ "History of the World: Part I" has, according to the “Variety” review, “…something here to offend everybody….” It is a series of historical film parodies, like biblical epics and period dramas, and is probably the least critically respected of the movies in our film series this season, but, as you'll see in the cave man sequence, Mel has something to say about critics. Pauline Kael (typically not a Brooks fan) wrote in “The New Yorker” that "(i)t's an all-out assault on taste and taboo, and it made me laugh a lot.”
Mel Brooks has always been part of my life. Before I knew his name, I was laughing at his work on Sid Caesar’s great 1950s sketch comedy shows “Your Show of Shows” and “Caesar’s Hour.” Mel was a writer on that show as were Carl Reiner (“The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Jerk”), Neil Simon (“The Odd Couple,” ”Barefoot in the Park”), Larry Gelbart (TV Series “M*A*S*H”) and near the end of its run, Woody Allen.
The first time I heard Mel Brooks name was when he and Carl Reiner started performing their marvelous sketch comedy routine “The 2,000 Year Old Man,” an early 1960s sensation on TV and a series of record albums. He won his first Oscar in 1963 for the animated short “The Critic.” In 1965, he and Buck Henry created “Get Smart,” a James Bond inspired Emmy-award winning comedy that became one of television’s highest rated shows.
No major studio wanted anything to do with 1967’s “The Producers.” “It was still dangerous to do The Producers when I was filming it in '65 and '66,” Brooks said. A comedy about Hitler and Nazis was underheard of then. Brooks found an independent distributor and unexpectedly won a screenwriting Oscar against the likes of Stanley Kubrick and John Cassavetes.
How times change! In 2001, Brooks’ “The Producers” became a Broadway musical that still holds the record for most Tony awards ever received. And one cannot imagine Taika Waititi’s 2020 Oscar winner “Jojo Rabbit” without being preceded by “Springtime for Hitler.”
“Comedy has to walk a thin line, take risks,” Mel Brooks has said. “It’s the lecherous little elf whispering in the king’s ear, telling the truth about human behavior.”
Brooks’ work is steeped in Jewish comedy tradition. From Jack Benny and Groucho Marx to Sasha Baron Cohen and Sarah Silverman, American comedians have been predominately Jewish. In 1978, a “Time” magazine story estimated that 80% of American comedians were Jewish.
“I think Jews were naturally funny because they were low on the totem pole, so they made fun of the people higher on the pole,” Carl Reiner said in a recent “Guardian” article about Reiner and Brooks, both in their 90s, who still see each other every day. “… back when we started, there weren’t that many jobs for Jews,” Brooks added. “It was either the garment centre, sports, or comedy.”
Pulitzer Prize winner and Nobel Prize laureate Saul Bellow put it this way, "Oppressed people tend to be witty."
If you think you will be offended by “Hitler on Ice” or the Spanish Inquisition as a musical comedy number, then this is not a movie for you. On the other hand, if you want to laugh a lot join us Tuesday night.