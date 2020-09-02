NAU enrollment down 5%, budgeted revenue down $78 million

Budgeted salary expenses for the 2021 fiscal year have been reduced by $18.9 million and administrators said Monday they are still working to compile an accurate list of the total number of non-tenure track faculty no longer on payroll as a result of this restructuring.

Cline Library is one of the latest departments to face budget cuts, at a proposed 55% over three years, resulting in the loss of librarians as well as database subscriptions that have historically been used by faculty and students alike.

Cheng said there are 700 fewer classes this year because of the reduction in faculty, but the average class size has only increased from 21 last year to 22.

Lost tuition and fees are responsible for $37 million of NAU’s $77.6 million decrease from its previous fiscal year’s budgeted revenues. Total revenues and expenses for the 2021 fiscal year are each budgeted at $555 million.

“Where we thought we were going to be in April and May is quite different than where we ended up, which is great news,” Vice President for Enrollment Management Anika Olsen said in a presentation to the faculty senate.

NAU has lost about half of its international undergrads, who pay the most in tuition each year at an average of about $7,000, compared to $2,000 for Arizona resident students.