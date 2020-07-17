NAU department's COVID-19 report advises against reopening campus

In the ideal situation for the fall, the CHER report says NAU would test every student at least twice in the first two weeks of the semester as a baseline and repeat testing throughout the semester, removing those who test positive from the campus environment for 14 days.

“Without such efforts, it is possible that we would never be able to control the spread on campus, and it would certainly spill over into our community,” the report states.

It also suggests NAU may be required to create its own investigation and contact tracing system, in coordination with the campus and county health departments to better manage these investigations. But it says rolling out a plan like this now, less than a month before classes begin, could disrupt local health efforts already in place to monitor COVID-19.

NAU stated it will support Coconino County Health and Human Services in its investigations and contact tracing for the university campus. Areas for isolation or quarantining are available, but the location and number of such spaces were not shared with the Arizona Daily Sun due to privacy concerns.