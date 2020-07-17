NAU department's COVID-19 report advises against reopening campus

A scientific update released by Northern Arizona University’s Center for Health Equity Research is advising against reinstating in-person university operations prior to the spring 2021 semester, as NAU moves forward with its “Jacks are Back” plan for returning to campus in August.
The “Public Health COVID-19 Response,” dated July 5, compiles information about the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in Arizona as well as in Coconino County, noting that local transmission is high — with more than 20% of cases requiring hospitalization — and the testing supply chain has become bottlenecked as the County collects an average of upwards of 200 tests each day, causing people to possibly continue to spread the virus as they wait for testing results.
As of Thursday, there were 2,490 cases and 102 deaths from COVID-19 in Coconino County.
In order to reopen the campus safely and avoid overwhelming the local health system, the Center for Health Equity Research (CHER) report said NAU must implement what it calls a “Box It In” approach to limit the spread of COVID-19. This approach would require NAU to test widely, isolate all infected people, find everyone who has been in contact with infected people and quarantine all contacts for 14 days.
Considering the current surge in COVID-19 cases and those predicted for the fall, the report concluded that it will be difficult to protect both the NAU and Flagstaff communities without moving to virtual-only options for classes and activities, which is the lowest risk option for universities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Doing so will enable the state and local health departments and regional and local healthcare systems to recover from the current surge in cases, and provide the time required to develop infrastructure that can effectively ‘box in’ the virus on the NAU campus. From a public health perspective, this is safest way to move toward bringing faculty, students and staff back to campus for the Spring 2021 semester,” the CHER report said.
Representatives with CHER declined to comment on the report.
NAU President Rita Cheng said the university has developed a reopening plan focused on prevention and education. Every student, faculty and staff member will receive healthcare kits and NAU will encourage individual daily health screenings. It will also be tracking the virus using tools like wastewater monitoring.
“Challenges resulting from this pandemic continue and are not isolated to academic settings or to our campus,” Cheng said. “NAU has been aware of the information in the CHER document and has used the findings as one of many inputs in developing our comprehensive plan. We will continue to consult with sources like CHER, as well as county, state and federal health officials, to fine-tune our plans going forward.”
In the ideal situation for the fall, the CHER report says NAU would test every student at least twice in the first two weeks of the semester as a baseline and repeat testing throughout the semester, removing those who test positive from the campus environment for 14 days.
“Without such efforts, it is possible that we would never be able to control the spread on campus, and it would certainly spill over into our community,” the report states.
It also suggests NAU may be required to create its own investigation and contact tracing system, in coordination with the campus and county health departments to better manage these investigations. But it says rolling out a plan like this now, less than a month before classes begin, could disrupt local health efforts already in place to monitor COVID-19.
NAU stated it will support Coconino County Health and Human Services in its investigations and contact tracing for the university campus. Areas for isolation or quarantining are available, but the location and number of such spaces were not shared with the Arizona Daily Sun due to privacy concerns.
The University Union of Northern Arizona released a statement last week expressing members’ concerns about returning to campus during this surge in COVID-19 cases. It called for NAU administration to wait to allow students to take classes or live on campus until a reliable testing and tracing system is established or a vaccine is readily available.
In an email accompanying its statement, the union said the CHER report supports its position on reopening campus.
If NAU does reopen as planned, the union has asked that faculty, staff and graduate workers be given the right to decide their modality — whether online or in-person — without consequences from administration and not be forced to disclose their reasoning, which could include private health information.
“Moving forward as NAU Administration has currently planned will have catastrophic consequences for the health of everyone connected to NAU—students, their families, faculty, staﬀ, and all of the communities of which we are a part. We must do better,” it said in the statement.
Northern Arizona Healthcare leaders also commented on the return to campus during a media briefing Thursday.
CEO Flo Spyrow said she has been in conversation with Cheng about the restrictions and safeguards NAU is implementing for the fall.
“She is taking great strides, great pains in trying to quarantine those students on campus and not allowing them to be active in a lot of community events, as to what she can control,” Spyrow said of Cheng. “And so, although I have concerns, I think it is the right decision to restart classes and to continue education. Remember — as I always say — education is a strong component of making healthy communities.”
All NAU students will begin classes Aug. 12, after move-in for on-campus residents from Aug. 6-11. The semester will end by Thanksgiving.
Classes will be offered in-person and through NAUFlex, which aims to allow students to alternate between attending class in-person on scheduled days and virtually on other days for classrooms that cannot safely hold all enrolled students at one time.
Those who will be on campus have been instructed to wear masks and maintain six feet of social distance when possible.
