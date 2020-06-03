NAU denounces racist remarks by former student

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northern Arizona University denounced racist comments made by a former university student on her social media account this week.

The denunciation, which came on Wednesday, preceded several social media posts from the university and the athletics department in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the former student's comments on Facebook, which referenced recent protests against police violence, the student drew on false stereotypes that people of color seek to victimize white women.

The student also said she would shoot members of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Y’all wont be supporting BLM when they try to kick down your door and rape your daughter because your family is white. But it’s okay, cause my white cousins and uncles will shoot em point blank in the forehead. Hahahaha. I love AZ,” the student’s post read.

The comments drew widespread condemnation on Twitter, including from NAU. In a tweet, NAU said the comments were not reflective of the Lumberjack community and the culture of the university.

“Our Dean of Students and Office of Inclusion proactively address posts directing hatred and those that could be considered a student code of conduct violation,” the tweet read.