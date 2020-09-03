NAU, Coconino County offer saliva-based COVID-19 testing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coconino County Health and Human Services and Northern Arizona University, in partnership with Arizona State University and Arizona Department of Health Services, are offering free saliva-based diagnostic COVID-19 testing for community members on the NAU campus and at Fort Tuthill.

Saliva testing is self-administered and is not available for children under age 5. Those seeking COVID-19 saliva testing are asked to abstain from food or drink for 30 minutes prior to the test and are asked to register in advance at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19. Testers will be asked to create an account and enter the agency code SALIVATEST. Anyone unable to register online will be able to do so at the testing site.

Saliva testing at the NAU Fieldhouse (building #30; 1050 Knoles Drive) will continue until Nov. 24 and is open every Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The testing center will be closed on Labor Day. More information is available at nau.edu/jacks-are-back/testing/.

Testing at Fort Tuthill County Park (2446 Fort Tuthill Loop in Flagstaff) is available daily through Sept. 4 from 12 to 8 p.m. The site will be closed Sept. 5-7 and will reopen Sept. 8, offering both saliva testing and nasal swab testing Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.