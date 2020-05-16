NAU club softball places players on All-America teams for first time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time in the program's young history, Northern Arizona club softball saw multiple athletes earn All-American honors.

Six players were named to the first, second and third National Club Softball Association All-American teams, announced earlier this week.

Shortstop Kelsey Melton earned first team honors, designated player Madi Bellew and outfielder Taylor Garcia were named to the second team, and catcher Monica Encinas, first baseman Aliyah Poplawski and outfielder Alyssa Polentz earned spots on the third team.

The Jacks were coming off their best regular season ever at 10-5 overall before having the season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the abrupt stop, the Jacks were soundly in contention for a trip to nationals as they were readying to face off against Pacific South Conference leading Grand Canyon University.

Overall, when counting scrimmages and tournament ballgames played in the fall, the Jacks finished at 13-9 overall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0