NAU Center for Service and Volunteerism to launch Environmental Literacy Corps

Northern Arizona University's Center for Service and Volunteerism (CSV) has received $341,000 to launch a new AmeriCorps program focused on environmental literacy.

The Environmental Literacy Corps “will engage AmeriCorps members to serve with local agencies and organizations to promote environmental literacy in northern Arizona and beyond," according to a release.

AmeriCorps members receive a living stipend and education award as part of their national service term.

Environmental Literacy Corps members will work with sites including the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, City of Flagstaff, Flagstaff Unified School District and NAU.

“Environmental education has been shown to have a breadth of positive impact, ranging from improved passion and interest in learning to growth in confidence, autonomy and leadership,” the release read.

The program is funded by the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family.

CSV had previously been awarded a planning grant to assess environmental literacy efforts and needs. The effort also created a launch team made of local experts in several disciplines to write the grant for this award and develop partnerships and the approach.

CSV plans to train 8,000 people, engage 23 members of the Environmental Literacy Corps and partner with 16 local organizations.

“CSV is thrilled to build upon our decades of experience managing effective AmeriCorps programming and education expertise to bring attention and support to environmental literacy in northern Arizona. Working with a robust partner network and dedicated members who are passionate about both service and the environment, we cannot wait to see the positive impacts that ELC has on our community,” Erin Kruse, CSV director, said in the release.

CSV has hosted national service programs since 1985, including the foster grandparent and senior companion programs, Arizona Ready for College and Career and Alternatives to Managing Pain and Prevention.

