NAU, CCC to move online; 2 tests in county negative; Lowell shuts down

Updated Thursday, March 12, 4:15 p.m.: Northern Arizona University and Coconino Community College have announced closures of their Flagstaff campuses, with classes shifting to online on Monday, March 23, after the end of spring break.
Both institutions attributed the decision to health and safety concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19.
NAU
Starting March 23, NAU will transition to online instruction for at least two weeks. Campus will remain open and operational, including university housing, food and health services and research labs. Employees will report to work as usual. The status of planned on-campus events is still being determined.
All NAU students and faculty in programs in other countries have been asked to immediately return to the United States. Non-essential university-sponsored international and domestic travel outside of Arizona has been suspended and all faculty-led study abroad programs through May have been canceled.
"As communicated yesterday, the outbreak of COVID-19 is fluid and continues to warrant the attention and flexibility of each of us as we work together to keep our students, faculty, staff, and communities safe and healthy," NAU president Rita Cheng said in a statement Thursday afternoon. "As students prepare for spring break, we are implementing a number of measures to ensure we continue to deliver the high-quality education our students need to keep them on track for graduation, as well as focus on the health and safety of our NAU community."
CCC
CCC students will not attend class in person for the week of March 23-27, but participate in “alternative learning methods” that are currently being developed by faculty.
Events for the week are being canceled and additional decisions on event cancellations will be made Monday, March 23. The CCC District Governing Board will meet as scheduled that day at 4 p.m. with an abbreviated agenda.
“Those of us at Coconino Community College believe this to be the best decision with the information we have at this time,” CCC President Colleen Smith said in a media release.
All college staff will report to work and have been asked to practice social distancing.
Students at both institutions have been asked to reconsider travel plans. In a message to campus Wednesday, Cheng asked students to consider staying in Flagstaff or on campus for spring break.
The schools will continue to work with local and state partners on future decisions related to COVID-19.
Two tests negative
Although there remain no confirmed cases of COVID-19 locally, agencies continue to prepare for the possibility of the illness spreading to Coconino County.
The county submitted two samples for testing at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory. Both were negative for COVID-19. Despite this, Lowell Observatory has decided to close their doors until the situation improves, observatory officials said.
The county considers a person for testing if she or he is experiencing respiratory symptoms and has either had contact with someone who tested positive, traveled to areas experiencing community spread of the virus, or if respiratory testing has not identified a known illness.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough and shortness of breath consistent with pneumonia or other respiratory illness. People who identify with the list of concerns should contact their health care provider prior to visiting a health care facility.
Currently, Maricopa, Pinal and Pima are the only counties with confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Arizona. As of Thursday, the Center for Disease Control has reported 1,215 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States with a total of 36 deaths.
The county has established a COVID-19 information line at 928-679-7300. Information is also available at www.coconino.az.gov.
Lowell Observatory
In response to the potential spread of the illness, Lowell Observatory will be temporarily closing its on-site visitor program starting Friday. The closure will last until the situation improves.
“We are an institution of science, and we would be doing a disservice to our mission, our staff, our guests and our community to do less than what the data are clearly telling us,” Lowell Observatory Director Jeff Hall said in a media release. “I will be sad to see our campus silent this weekend, but it is the right thing to do.”
To account for the lost visitors, Lowell Observatory is creating online experiences, which could include sharing images of celestial objects that would normally be seen during telescope viewings, virtual tours of popular sites like the Pluto Discovery Telescope or livestreamed interviews with astronomers.
Normal public-facing staff will continue to work and be given duties that do not require face-to-face interaction with the public, such as creating this digital content.
Putzova pauses door-to-door
In a press release Thursday afternoon, Eva Putzova announced she was halting all door-to-door campaign activities and public events in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“The health of our community, campaign staff, and volunteers come first,” Putzova said. “This virus has had serious consequences for those with underlying health issues and the elderly. While there are only a small number of confirmed cases in Arizona relative to other states as of now, we must act with an abundance of caution.”
Across Arizona
PIMA (AP) — Schools in a town in rural southeastern Arizona were closed Thursday while health officials determine whether some students had been exposed to the coronavirus.
The Pima Unified School District announced Wednesday night there was a report that an unspecified number of elementary school students were possibly exposed to “”to an unknown illness."
The statement said schools would be closed Thursday “out of abundance of caution" while health officials determined whether the illness involved he coronavirus.
The district serves the town of Pima and two smaller communities in Graham County.
The district's website says the district's has one high school, a junior high school and an elementary school and approximately 1,000 students.
In other developments, organizers said they were cancelling an air show scheduled Friday and Saturday at the Marine Corps Air Station at Yuma.
Also, the Democratic National Committee announced it was moving Sunday's presidential debate from Arizona to Washington and the president of the Navajo Nation on Wednesday declared a public health state of emergency for the tribe's reservation.
A big hit also will come from Major League Baseball's decision to cancel remaining spring training games and delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.
Fifteen Major League teams hold Spring training in Phoenix and its suburbs and in 2018 generated an estimated $644.2 million in economic, according to the Arizona Cactus League Association. The season was set to end next week, so most games have already been played.
This article will be updated as information becomes available.