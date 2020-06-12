NAU Arts and Letters former faculty members reflect on job losses

“I do not have any animosity to the administration nor President Cheng herself. Difficult times call for difficult choices, but I am not 100% convinced that this was the way,” Gibson said. “I wish we could have been involved in the decisions, because I think they would have been very impressed with what the faculty would have come up with.

“I think if they would have asked me to work for the year for $10, I would have done it. I really do. I would have made a sacrifice however I could have to keep working for my students. They mean everything to us. Nobody teaches for the money. University benefits are nice, but we don’t do it to get rich.”

If he were to be offered his position back to direct the fall musical, Gibson said he would accept “without any reserve.”

University planning

For Daniel Burton-Rose, the loss of his position creates a hole in the History Department.

Burton-Rose was the only NAU faculty member specializing in Chinese history, according to the department’s website. This semester, in his “Medicine in East Asia” class, he taught students about the COVID-19 pandemic as the virus was first starting to spread in Wuhan, China.