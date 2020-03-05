NAU and local partners respond to coronavirus

A level 3 travel advisory suggests potential visitors “reconsider travel.” China was escalated to a level 4 — “do not travel” — on Feb. 2.

Daniel Palm, Associate Vice President of NAU’s Center for International Education (CIE), said during the forum that all eight NAU students in China had left the country by Feb. 4, transferring to other international schools or online programs. All seven students in South Korea are planning to return to the U.S. in the next few days and one student has already returned from Italy.

“It is important to note that, at this point, the majority of NAU students returning to the United States from Italy, South Korea and China are not returning to Flagstaff, but choosing to either study abroad in another location or returning to their homes in other U.S. cities,” Palm said. “Students are being provided educational options online or during the coming summer session to assist them in staying on track to a timely completion of their NAU degree.”

Only one student returning from China was required to self-quarantine upon returning to their home in the U.S. on Feb. 5, CIE officials said in an email to the Arizona Daily Sun. The student is now in good health.