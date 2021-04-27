Nature Notes: The intriguing but vital Deadman Wash

For several years, I have been enchanted by Deadman Wash, the one on the north side of the Peaks -- enchanted by the notion that this wash drained glacier melt from the Inner Basin of the San Francisco Peaks during the last ice age, the Pleistocene, and carried it all the way to the Little Colorado River (Little C) to the east.

The transporting part is known because there are rocks where Deadman meets the Little C that match those in the Peaks’ Inner Basin. How cool is that? I imagined big chunks of ice flowing in an icy river, ice rafting Inner Basin rocks to the river. What a surreal show across the high desert.

Well, Richard Hereford, USGS geomorphologist, has reminded me that that’s not quite how it went: not quite so dramatic as boulders being ice rafted, and yet, even the sight of a small river with ice and tumbling rocks through the desert would be fantastic. The region north of the Peaks is beautiful, with views of the mountain, the San Francisco volcanic field and the seemingly endless Painted Desert to the northeast. I intend to walk the length of Deadman Wash this year and learn what I can about this drainage.