Nature Notes: The intriguing but vital Deadman Wash

For several years, I have been enchanted by Deadman Wash, the one on the north side of the Peaks -- enchanted by the notion that this wash drained glacier melt from the Inner Basin of the San Francisco Peaks during the last ice age, the Pleistocene, and carried it all the way to the Little Colorado River (Little C) to the east.
The transporting part is known because there are rocks where Deadman meets the Little C that match those in the Peaks’ Inner Basin. How cool is that? I imagined big chunks of ice flowing in an icy river, ice rafting Inner Basin rocks to the river. What a surreal show across the high desert.
Well, Richard Hereford, USGS geomorphologist, has reminded me that that’s not quite how it went: not quite so dramatic as boulders being ice rafted, and yet, even the sight of a small river with ice and tumbling rocks through the desert would be fantastic. The region north of the Peaks is beautiful, with views of the mountain, the San Francisco volcanic field and the seemingly endless Painted Desert to the northeast. I intend to walk the length of Deadman Wash this year and learn what I can about this drainage.
So the headwaters of Deadman Wash lie on the south side of Hochderffer Hills, on the northwest side of the Peaks. The wash starts at Hochderffer Tank, and flows around the Hills’ slopes to the north. I think this is one of the loveliest places, high elevation meadow/drainage rimmed by aspens and mixed conifers. It is a worthy starting point. It’s near Little Spring, where the C. Hart Merriam party made base camp in 1889, as they studied how plant communities on the Peaks change with elevation! Before much of its water was diverted, Little Spring may have flowed into Deadman Wash as it moved downhill towards the flats of Kendrick Park, more than 500 feet below.
Deadman Wash’s drainage is quite wide right off the bat, suggesting some pretty decent flows. When travelling on FS 151, you cross its path near the turn for Little Spring, its wide drainage is bermed there. Deadman Wash continues northeast, slipping between Walker Lake and White Horse Hills, other volcanoes on the northwestern edge of the Peaks.
Deadman is quickly joined by many other drainages along its way across the northern edge of the Peaks. One of the first tributaries is a drainage from White Horse Hills, which is incorrectly labelled on some maps as being the site of Deadman’s headwaters. According to Richard Hereford, the wash spans 35.5 miles and descends from an estimated elevation of 9,219 feet (2810 meters) to where it joins the Little C at 4,625 feet (1410 meters), a drop of 4,594 feet (1.4 kilometers).
As Deadman emerges into Kendrick Park, things open up greatly, after the 1996 Hochderffer fire swept across the slopes of Walker Lake and White Horse Hills, clearing pine forests away. Progressing downstream, junipers and pinyons become the dominant trees, until they give way to the largely tree-less high desert.
Some of the most interesting information found so far about Deadman Wash is archaeological in nature. According to Neil Weintraub, retired Williams Ranger District Archaeologist for Kaibab National Forest, there is evidence of an early prehistoric Native American presence, Archaic people, along the slopes of nearby Kendrick Mountain, dating back thousands of years.
A 2008 master’s thesis in Anthropology by Theodore Roberts identified the obsidian sources used by Archaic people to make projectile points for atl atls and spears that are found at various locales around the Peaks, including one near Deadman Wash. These people may have been related to those who came across the Bering Straits. Related to those who followed the mammoth from Asia to North America across the ice, hunting them and other migratory Pleistocene megafauna, and using very large points to do so. As the ice age ended about 12,000 years ago, most of the megafauna went extinct. With the advent of the warm and dry Holocene, between about 9,000 and 1,500 years ago, the Archaic people hunted smaller and less migratory prey.
A thousand years ago, Cohonina Indians moved into Deadman Wash and into the Wupatki area. The Highway 89A widening project studies in the early 2000s found evidence of a very large Cohonina presence in Deadman Wash. Many of the drainages feeding into Deadman had check dams in place, which would have slowed water movement, collected sediment and made for pretty decent agricultural fields. Deadman Wash runs intermittently at best these days.
But Mark Elson, who directed the archaeological studies associated with the 89A widening project, suggests that based on such high site densities along this drainage, it contained water during all or part of the year during prehistoric occupation. Some of the sites discovered were very large, suggesting cultural significance and a long tenure.
The course of Deadman Wash begins with a wide but rather shallow drainage filled with grasses and flowers, and downstream, junipers. Further on as it approaches Wupatki, it becomes quite entrenched as it cut its way through at least one basalt flow and the Paleozoic Kaibab Formation. Finally, near the Wupatki Visitor’s Center, the lavas ended and Deadman carved its way through the fabulous, red Moenkopi Sandstone to the Little C.
I am just starting an inquiry into all of this. I am talking to archaeologists and geomorphologists, plant people, local historians and others about the drainage, and working on finding some of the great old sources. Suffice it to say, such things are hard to come by in this time of COVID.
I began the process of walking this drainage this winter. So far, we have walked from the headwaters to Walker Lake. The next section will be from Walker Lake to Kelly Tank, about seven miles away, along the Arizona Trail, as it briefly follows Deadman Wash! And onward toward the Little C. I am going to be joined by experts to take a good look at this drainage and hopefully tell some of its story in the year ahead. Hope to see you there.
Gwendolyn Waring is a grandmother, writer, painter and ecologist based in Flagstaff AZ. Her recent book, The Natural History of the San Francisco Peaks, is available in Flagstaff at the Museum of Northern Arizona, Flagstaff Station, Bright Side Bookshop, Aspen Sports, Babbitt’s Outfitters, Zani’s and Bookmans. For out-of-towners, it can be purchased at SanFranciscoPeaksNaturalHistory.com. Thanks to Richard Hereford, Peter Pilles, Elizabeth Upham, Ellen & Bill Wade and Neil Weintraub for comments.